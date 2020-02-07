Delhi assembly elections 2020: Five seats that matter for parties

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:53 IST

Political parties made a final effort to convince people in the national capital to vote for them as the acrimonious and bitter campaign for the Delhi assembly elections ended on Thursday evening.

Voters will now elect their representatives for the 70 assembly segments on Saturday, February 8.

The poll battle in Delhi is widely being seen as an electoral fight between the AAP and BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the support of voters on the basis of its local governance record. It has claimed to have improved government schools, public health facilities, electricity and water supply at subsidised rates, among other issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union home minister Amit Shah, who led his party’s campaign, have attacked the AAP for “false promises, appeasement and anarchy”.

The BJP’s also led a sharp attack on the AAP for what it alleged was support for the protests in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and campaigned around its decision to provide ownership papers to residents of unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

Here are the five most keenly contested seats where political stakes are the highest.

New Delhi

Candidates: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Sunil Yadav (BJP) and Romesh Sabharwal (Cong)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who won the seat for the first time by defeating the then chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, is seeking re-election for the third time.

In the high-stakes battle, the BJP and the Congress have fielded Yadav (Delhi BJP’s youth wing head) and Sabharwal (a former National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) Delhi unit) respectively. It is their first electoral contest.

Patparganj

Candidates: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravi Negi (BJP) and Laxman Rawat (Cong)

It is one of the top showcase seats for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city, after New Delhi. Delhi’s deputy chief Manish Sisodia has won from the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015 securing 41.5% and 53.5% vote share respectively.

For Negi and Rawat, both migrants from the Garhwal hills of Uttarakhand, it is their first election outing.

Kalkaji

Candidates: Atishi (AAP), Dharambir Singh (BJP) and Shivani Chopra (Cong)

For Atishi, who is credited for the reforms in the education sector in Delhi government schools, and Shivani Chopra, who is Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra’s daughter, it is a personal battle as both are hoping to kick-start their career in electoral politics.

Subhash Chopra has represented the constituency thrice in the Delhi assembly. They are pitted against BJP’s former area councillor Dharambir Singh, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP’s booth-level management.

Rajendra Nagar

Candidates: Raghav Chadha (AAP), RP Singh (BJP) and Rocky Tuseed (Congress)

The contest is interesting as two young faces –Chadha and Tuseed—will take on a BJP veteran leader, Singh.

Chadha, the AAP’s national spokesperson, and Singh, the BJP’s national secretary and former MLA from the constituency, are prominent faces on TV debates.

Tuseed is a former Delhi University Students’ Union president and a newcomer in electoral politics.

Rohini

Candidates: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP) and Sumesh Gupta (Cong)

It is a prestige battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rohini assembly segment, as the latter fights for “change” in a BJP stronghold.

The BJP had survived the AAP onslaught in the 2015 assembly elections—AAP had won 67 out of 70 assembly segment—in Rohini.

Gupta, who was the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly and former Delhi BJP chief, has represented the area as a councillor and MLA.

Bansiwala unsuccessfully contested the 2017 municipal election, while this is the first election outing for the Congress candidate.