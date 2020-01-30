Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Know about the maximum number of candidates EVM can cater to

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:09 IST

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8. Counting of votes and results of the 70-seat Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be announced on February 11. Candidates from three major parties – Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-- will be in fray for the keenly watched Delhi polls.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, AAP got a thumping majority, winning over 67 of 70 constituencies. The remaining 3 seats went into the kitty of BJP.

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in 13,750 booths in the national capital. People can cast their vote by selecting their candidate on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

First used in the Parur Assembly Constituency of Kerala in the 1982, EVM consists of two units -- a control unit and a balloting Unit -- which are joined by a cable.

The control unit is placed with the presiding officer or a polling officer and the balloting unit is placed inside the voting compartment.

What is the maximum number of candidates in EVMs?

While an EVM can record a maximum of 2,000 votes, the electronic voting machines can cater to a maximum of 64 candidates, including None of the Above (NOTA).

While there is a provision of 16 candidates in a balloting unit, if the number of candidates exceeds 16, more balloting units can be attached to it. It has provisions for 64 candidates by connecting 4 balloting units in case of M2 EVMs.

In case of M3EVMs, which were introduced in 2013, 384 candidates can be included by connecting 24 balloting units. This includes NOTA as well.

The EVMs are designed and made by the Technical Experts Committee (TEC) of the Election Commission in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bangalore and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd, Hyderabad.