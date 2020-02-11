Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP leading
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Hari Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Surender Setia is contesting against AAP candidate Rajkumari Dhillon and Tajinderpal Singh Bagga of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:42 IST
Hari Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,63,708 eligible voters in this constituency. Rajkumari Dhillon is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Surender Setia of Indian National Congress and Tajinderpal Singh Bagga of the BJP.
AAP’s Jagdeep Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Hari Nagar seats are:
Rajkumari Dhillon -- AAP
Surender Setia -- INC
Tajinderpal Singh Bagga -- BJP
Currently, AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon is leading in this constituency.
