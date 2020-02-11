Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP leading

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:42 IST

Hari Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,63,708 eligible voters in this constituency. Rajkumari Dhillon is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Surender Setia of Indian National Congress and Tajinderpal Singh Bagga of the BJP.

AAP’s Jagdeep Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Hari Nagar seats are:

Rajkumari Dhillon -- AAP

Surender Setia -- INC

Tajinderpal Singh Bagga -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon is leading in this constituency.