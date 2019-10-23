e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Haryana assembly election 2019: Exit poll predicts hung Haryana assembly

A survey by India Today-Axis My India has suggested a neck and neck fight in Haryana and predicted it could have a hung assembly.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 23, 2019 03:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is seen at Parliament House in New Delhi.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is seen at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
         

A survey by India Today-Axis My India has suggested a neck and neck fight in Haryana and predicted it could have a hung assembly even as most exit polls have indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power easily.

It suggests that the Dushyant Chautala-led Jantantrik Janata Party (JJP) may win 6-10 seats in the 90-member state assembly and could play a crucial role in the government formation.

After the polling ended on Monday, most other pollsters predicted that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was set to lead the government again.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results show the BJP would be marginally ahead of rival Congress with 32-44 seats. It has predicted 30-42 seats for the Congress.In the last assembly election, the BJP won 47 seats while the half-way mark in Haryana assembly is 45. The Congress had just 15 seats.

In terms of vote share, the India Today-Axis My India poll predicts 33 % for the BJP and 32 % for the Congress. The JJP it predicted would get 14 %. Region-wise, it predicted that the BJP would win 6 of the 14 seats in Ambala. The Congress is expected to win 7 seats and the JJP one.In the Faridabad region, it has given the BJP 5 of the 12 and the Congress 6. In Gurgaon, has it predicted that the BJP would win 7 of the 11 seats, while the Congress and others would bag two seats each. In the Hisar region, the BJP and the Congress are likely to win 6 seats each. The JJP could win 5 seats in this region, it said. In Karnal, it predicted 4 for the Congress and 8 for the BJP. Khattar is a contestant from this region. The poll gave the Congress 10 out of 20 seats in Rohtak, an area that is seen to be a stronghold of former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The poll gave the BJP 6 seats in Rohtak.

“We are of the firm belief that we will get 45-50 seats and the Congress will form the government comfortably. This survey is closer to the reality,” said Haryana Congress leader Ved Prakash Vidrohi. He expressed confidence that the party would register a better performance than what this poll has suggested.

Other polls have shown the BJP emerging as a clear winner. News 18-IPSOS has predicted the BJP would win 75 seats.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 03:35 IST

tags
top news
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News