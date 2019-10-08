Haryana assembly elections 2019: 1,168 candidates in fray for 90 seats

assembly-elections

Oct 08, 2019

Battle lines were drawn for the 90 seats of the Haryana assembly ahead of the October 21 elections, with 1,168 candidates, including a number of independents, in the fray after the last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday.

Like the two majors players — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress — the newly floated Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is fighting on all the seats.

One of the main opposition parties, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), has fielded its candidates from 82 constituencies, giving three seats to its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and supporting independents on four. It is likely to extend support to an independent in the remaining one seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules in neighbouring Delhi, is contesting on 46 seats while Swaraj India is contesting from 28. In Karnal, chief minister Manohar lal Khattar is facing Congress’ first-timer Tarlochan Singh, who was chairman of the Haryana Minority Commission during the previous Congress regime.

A keen fight is likely on the Garhi Sampla Kiloi seat wherein former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda e faces Satish Nandal of the BJP. Nandal, a former senior INLD leader, recently joined the BJP.

In the Narnaund segment, finance minister Capt Abhimanyu is pitted against JJP’s Ram Kumar Gautam, a two-time former BJP MLA.

In Kaithal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala faces BJP’s Lila Ram Gurjar, a formerly INLD legislator.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala is contesting from Ellenabad against BJP’s Pawan Kumar, who is being seen as a strong candidate.

In Dabwali, BJP’s Aditya Devilal, grandson of former deputy prime minister Late Devi Lal, faces INLD’s two-time MLA Sita Ram, a dentist by profession. Aditya had won the zila parishad chairman election by defeating Abhay Chautala’s wife.

Dabwali sitting MLA Naina Chautala is contesting from the Badhra segment where she faces a challenge by senior Congress leader Ranbir Mahendra, son of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal.

A keen contest is also in the making in Tosham where former Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry is pitted against BJP’s Shashi Ranjan Parmar and JJP’s Sita Ram. Also, the major parties face a battle of prestige at Uchana Kalan with sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata contesting against JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Congress’ Balram.

Congress’ sitting Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minster late Bhajan Lal, is facing BJP Sonali Phogat, who has a significant following on TikTok, an app for creating and sharing videos.

In Meham too, a keen contest awaits sitting Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi who is pitted against BJP’s Shamsher Kharkhara and independent candidates Hargian Mokhra and Balraj Kundu.

Monday brought no relief for both the BJP and the Congress as hardly any of their rebel leaders withdrew their papers. At least six rebels each are likely to cause trouble to both parties.

Disgruntled by denial of tickets, among rebels is senior Congress leader Nirmal Singh, who is contesting as an independent from Ambala (city), his daughter Chitra Sarwara, also in the fray as an independent from Ambala (Cantt).

Likewise, Rakesh Kamboj is contesting as an independent from Indri, Zile Ram from Asandh, while Anita Yadav’s has fielded her son Samrat from Ateli on JJP ticket. Another senior Congress leader Satpal Sangwan is contesting from Dadri on JJP ticket.

Among BJP rebels, Dinesh Kaushik is in the fray from Pundri, Sandeep Onkar from Pehowa, Sanjay Mehla from Asandh, Balraj Kundu from Meham, Randhir Kapriwas from Rewari and Nain Pal Rawat from Prithla.

