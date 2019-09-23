Haryana Assembly Polls: Bikram Singh Thekedar, Kosli MLA

assembly-elections

From being a truck driver to becoming an MLA, Bikram Singh’s evolution sounds like a fairytale. The first-time MLA has also served as a minister of state briefly.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets: ₹1.35 crore

Movable ₹13.92 lakh

Immovable ₹1.21 crore

Constituency primer:

Kosli assembly constituency came into existence following 2007 delimitation. The constituency is a part of Rohtak Lok Sabha seat but has a dominant presence of Ahir voters. Polling booths of Jatusana (now abolished), Salhawas, Jhajjar, Bawal ans Rewari assembly constituencies created this new constituency.

Electoral history

2014: Bikram Singh of BJP defeated Jagdish Yadav of INLD by 10,767 votes.

2009: Yaduvender Singh of Congress defeated Jagdish Yadav as independent candidate by 3,423 votes.

How he performed:

Bikram Singh focused on several issues of Kosli including setting up of two new colleges, a nursing college and dilapidated rural roads. Before becoming a legislator, he was a close aide of union minister Rao Inderjeet Singh. However, he has shifted loyalties to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. A block and a sub-division each were approved in his tenure.

MLA’s quote:

Two new colleges and one nursing college were approved in my constituency during BJP rule and these buildings are under construction. I have spent ₹600 crore on development projects

By the way:

He got BJP ticket due to the influence of Union minister Rao Inderjeet Singh.

