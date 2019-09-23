e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 23, 2019

Haryana Assembly Polls: Bikram Singh Thekedar, Kosli MLA

The first-time MLA has also served as a minister of state briefly.

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bikram Singh Thekedar
Bikram Singh Thekedar(HT Photo)
         

From being a truck driver to becoming an MLA, Bikram Singh’s evolution sounds like a fairytale. The first-time MLA has also served as a minister of state briefly.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets: ₹1.35 crore

Movable ₹13.92 lakh

Immovable ₹1.21 crore

Constituency primer:

Kosli assembly constituency came into existence following 2007 delimitation. The constituency is a part of Rohtak Lok Sabha seat but has a dominant presence of Ahir voters. Polling booths of Jatusana (now abolished), Salhawas, Jhajjar, Bawal ans Rewari assembly constituencies created this new constituency.

Electoral history

2014: Bikram Singh of BJP defeated Jagdish Yadav of INLD by 10,767 votes.

2009: Yaduvender Singh of Congress defeated Jagdish Yadav as independent candidate by 3,423 votes.

How he performed:

Bikram Singh focused on several issues of Kosli including setting up of two new colleges, a nursing college and dilapidated rural roads. Before becoming a legislator, he was a close aide of union minister Rao Inderjeet Singh. However, he has shifted loyalties to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. A block and a sub-division each were approved in his tenure.

MLA’s quote:

Two new colleges and one nursing college were approved in my constituency during BJP rule and these buildings are under construction. I have spent ₹600 crore on development projects

By the way:

He got BJP ticket due to the influence of Union minister Rao Inderjeet Singh.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:19 IST

tags
trending topics
Howdy ModiBigg Boss 13 LivePM ModiEmmy 2019 Awards HighlightsPM Narendra ModiArticle 370India vs South AfricaDonald TrumpEmmy 2019 Winners’ ListP ChidambaramSaand Ki Aankh TrailerApple Watch
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss