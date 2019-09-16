Haryana Assembly Polls: Prem Lata, Uchana Kalan MLA

assembly-elections

A first-time MLA, Prem Lata’s entry to the electoral arena was the outcome of a change in the poll dynamics in Haryana. Her husband and a seasoned politician, Birender Singh, quit the Congress to join the BJP in 2014. This created an opportunity for Prem Lata to contest from family’s traditional constituency.

Educational qualification: BA, BEd

Assets (approx): Total: Rs 7.32 crore

Movable: Rs 2.59 crore

Immovable: Rs 4.73 crore

Electoral history:

2014: Prem Lata of BJP defeated INLD’s Dushyant Chautala by 7,480 votes.

2009: Om Prakash Chautala of INLD defeated Birender Singh by 621 votes.

2005: Birender Singh of Cong defeated Desh Raj of INLD by 12,832 votes.

Constituency primer:

Uchana Kalan constituency falls in Jind district and is a part of Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The segment is a stronghold of Birender Singh, grandson of legendary peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram. Singh, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, won from Uchana five times. The constituency has a dominant presence of Jat voters. Former CM Om Prakash Chautala, despite being an outsider, also won from Uchana Kalan in 2009. Following delimitation of constituencies in 2007, polling booths of Rajaund ( now abolished), Kalayat and Jind constituencies were added to Uchana Kalan.

How she performed

Being a ruling party MLA and wife of Birender Singh worked to Prem Lata’s advantage. Her achievements include making Uchana a subdivision. The first-time lawmaker also set up a grain market, a PWD rest house, a horticulture centre, a 50-bed hospital, an air-conditioned multipurpose hall and gymnasium in every village of her constituency. She also got a Kendriya Vidyalaya approved. A silo for storing food grains and a motor-driving school is in the offing.

MLA’s quote

Though I was married in a political family, I entered active politics in 2014. All these years, I was the quiet behind-the-scene worker, assisting my illustrious husband.

By the way:

She took part in R-Day parade thrice.

