Haryana Assembly Polls: Rajdeep Phogat, Dadri MLA

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:18 IST

Rajdeep Phogat is the INLD MLA from Dadri (reserved) assembly constituency of Haryana.

Coming from a humble background, Rajdeep entered politics in 2005. A staunch INLD worker since early 1990s, he lost his first assembly polls in 2009. After winning in 2014, now he has joined INLD’s splinter outfit JJP.

Educational qualification: Class 12

Assets: Total: ₹23 lakh

Moveable: ₹1.2 lakh

Immovable: ₹22 lakh

Constituency primer:

Dadri, earlier part of Bhiwani district, now falls in Charkhi Dadri district, which was created in 2016. The town had hit the headlines because of one of the deadliest aviation disaster in 1996. Besides wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, former chief minister Master Hukum Singh also belonged to this town.

Electoral History:

2014: Rajdeep of BJP defeated BJP’s Somvir by 1,610 votes.

2009: Satpal Sangwan of HJC defeated Rajdeep of BJP by 145 votes.

2005: Nirpender Sangwan of Congress defeated Satpal Sangwan, an independent candidate by 1,290 votes.

How he performed:

Known for his simplicity, people recall how he gave up his security personnel for Hira chowk area. While the work for Gandhinagar railway underpass has begun, several other demands raised by him hang fire. He got two schools upgraded and two water works set up besides shifting of a dumping ground. However, he could not get the state’s only cement factory re-started.

MLA’s Quote:

I have tried my best to serve the people of the constituency though some of our demands have been ignored by the ruling BJP. My efforts to serve the people of Dadri would continue.

By the way: Rajdeep played from Haryana in Ranji trophy matches from 1991 till 1995.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 22:18 IST