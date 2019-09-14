Haryana Assembly Polls: Randhir Singh Kapriwas, Rewari MLA

assembly-elections

The first-time MLA started off as a progressive farmer and then became a social activist. He was closely associated with Baba Ramdev and helped promote yoga and also ran the Jan Jagrati Manch, an NGO, to fight social ills. He lost the 2005 and 2009 assembly elections as a BJP candidate with a narrow margin.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets declared in 2014: ₹ 15.50 crore

Moveable: ₹3.50 crore

Immoveable: ₹12 crore

Constituency primer

The Rewari assembly constituency is dominated by the Yadav community. It was also a major centre of revolt in 1857, also called the first war of independence. Rewari plays a key role in the politics of south Haryana and is also home to the royal family, whose lineage can be traced to Rao Tula Ram. As per the 2019 poll data, the constituency has 2,30,216 voters.

Electoral history

2014: Kapriwas defeated his nearest rival Satish Yadav of INLD by 45,466 votes

2009: Ajay Singh Yadav of Congress defeated INLD’s Satish by 13,288 votes

2005: Ajay Singh Yadav of Congress defeated Kapriwas of BJP by 12,779 votes

How he performed

Kapriwas joined the BJP in 2003 because there were no vacancies in the Congress. Besides, he preferred the BJP’s nationalist ideology. He fought elections four times but lost by a narrow margin every time. He referred to his 2014 win as ‘debt of the people’. Kapriwas is credited for the upgrade of power infrastructure, improving canal water distribution and building link roads in villages. “A large number of youngsters received government jobs in a transparent manner, which was unheard of earlier,” he asserts.

MLA Quote

I have worked tirelessly to develop my constituency, which had been languished under previous governments. I got the construction of circular road in Rewari town completed, set up degree colleges and upgraded the Rewari hospital.

By the way

He was in the Indian Navy, which he left in 1966 and returned to his native village to embrace his agricultural roots.

