Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: No nomination on first day, form distribution for postal ballot to begin on Thursday

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:18 IST

No nomination was filed on the very first day of the nomination process for the first phase of assembly polls on 13 seats, which will go to polls on November 30, officials said.

“No nomination was filed, as per the information we received till evening. However, few aspiring candidates have purchased papers,” said Vinay Kumar Choubey, chief electoral officer (CEO).

To contest the assembly polls, candidates have to pay a certain fee for filing nomination. The fee amount for general category candidate is ₹10,000, while the same for ST/SC candidate is ₹5,000. The form distribution for postal voting will start from Thursday for first phase of elections, Choubey said.

“Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new initiative of postal ballot facility for senior citizens, above 80 years of age, and persons with disability from this assembly polls. The voters who want postal ballots will have to fill form 12D,” he said.

A total of 37,135 senior citizens, aged above 80, and 38,584 people with disability have been identified for the first phase.

“Booth-level officers would visit their houses from Thursday to distribute forms. The distribution work will be completed in two days. People, who are willing to exercise their franchise through postal ballot, will have to send the filled forms through speed post or directly to returning officer’s office by November 10. No charge will be taken against the speed post. We have directed post offices to take these kind of post on priority basis and deliver it on same day,” he said. “Based on the application, we will set up polling team to get their votes. The voting process will be completed by November 27,” he added.

Choubey said altogether 3,778, 963 voters are enrolled for the first phase of poll and a total of 3,906 polling booths in 2,764 buildings have been set up for them. Live webcast facility will be available in 989 polling booths. “In Lok Sabha polls, webcast facility was available in 10% booths, which has been increased to 25% this polls,” he said.

“We have adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for conducting the first round of polls. Altogether 4,883 ballot units, 4,883 control units, which is 125% of total requirement, and 5,078 VVPATs have been procured,” said Choubey.