JJP’s Rohtash Khatana richest candidate in Haryana polls with assets worth Rs 325 cr

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:02 IST

Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) candidate Rohtash Khatana ‘Rithaujia’ from Sohna is the richest assembly candidate in Haryana, partly due to his ownership of farmland and a lot of real estate in Sohna, Gurugram, and Badshahpur. Khatana’s net worth, as per the affidavit filed by him is Rs 325 crore, as per his election affidavit. The 62-year-old politician has movable assets worth Rs 84.32 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 240. 70 crore, including land, properties, and investments made by him in various kinds of financial instruments and fixed deposits in the bank.

Khatana is followed by the current state finance minister captain Abhimanyu (Rs 156 crore), Balraj Kundu (Rs 141 crore), Kuldip Bishnoi (Rs 105 crore) and Sukhbir Kataria (Rs 103 crore), according to details revealed by their respective affidavits.

Khatana’s assets include 52 acres of land in Rithauj village in Sohna, Bhondsi, Sanp Ki Nangli, Sehjawas, Shikohpur, Nakhrola and Barha villages in Gurugram district. The JJP candidate also owns non-agricultural land in Sohna, sectors 89 and 90 and DLF Phase 2 of Gurugram. He owns around 71,000 sq yards of developed land in these areas.

Though his assets are valued high, he holds only Rs 3.7 lakh in cash. His bank deposits are around Rs 19.4 crore, his investments in shares, debentures and such instruments are valued around Rs 25.30 crore, the affidavit states. He, however, has not invested any money in post office schemes or insurance companies. He has given personal loans and advances totalling Rs 79 crore to various entities and has also taken a loan worth Rs 55 crore.

According to the affidavit, he owns a single car bought by him in 2010. The affidavit, however, doesn’t mention the make and model of the car. He also has 14.69 kg silver jewellery and 33.70 gm of gold.

In the last five years, Khatana’s annual income, according to his tax returns, has been oscillating—in 2014-15, it was Rs 44.3 lakh, in 2015-16, his income suddenly dipped to Rs 3 lakh, in 2016-17, it further decreased to Rs 2.8 lakh, in 2017-18, his income increased to Rs 24.7 lakh, but in 2018-19, it reduced again to Rs 7.8 lakh.

When asked about his campaign for the Sohna seat, Khatana said that he would give a tough fight to the BJP and other candidates, as he was chosen by 36 biradris (communities) to lead them. “The election is not about money. My connection with people across villages in Sohna is very strong and they will vote for me,” he said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:01 IST