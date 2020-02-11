Malviya Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: AAP’s Somnath Bharti takes early lead

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Malviya Nagar constituency will begin at 8AM and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. As per early trends, in Malviya Nagar, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti is leading against Shailender Singh from the BJP and Congress’ Neetu Verma Soin

Malviya Nagar Assembly seat is under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat are:

• Shailender Singh – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Neetu Verma Soin – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Somnath Bharti– Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Kamal Singh – Independent

• Gyan Chand Gautam - Others

• Mobin Ali – Others

Malviya Nagar is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,46,92,136 electors in Delhi and the voting will be held at 13,750 polling booths. Around 90,000 officials will be deployed to ensure free and fair polls in Delhi.

Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency had 1,39,987 electors in 2015, out of which 76,604 were males and 63,370 females. The constituency witnessed 66.5 per cent voter turnout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3 per cent votes.