Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya takes lead

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:50 IST

The counting of votes on Sangam Vihar constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. As per early trends, AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya is leading against Congress’ Poonam Azad and Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of Janata Dal (United).

Sangam Vihar Assembly seat is under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Sangam Vihar Assembly seat are:

• Shiv Charan Lal Gupta - Janata Dal (United)

• Poonam Azad – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Dinesh Mohaniya – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

•Suresh Choudhary - Others

• Kali Paswan – Others

• Rambhavan Ojha - Others

•Harit Kumar - Others

• Maya - Independent

• Sachin Choudhary - Independent

Sangam Vihar is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Dinesh Mohaniya of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 43,988 votes. The constituency had 1,63,982 electors in 2015, out of which 97,432 were males and 66,537 females. The Assembly seat recorded 66.7 per cent voting in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3 per cent of the votes.

Mohaniya got 72,131 or 66 per cent of the votes, while Gupta polled 28,143 or 25.7 per cent of the votes. Vishan Swaroop Aggarwal of the Congress got the third spot with 3,423 votes. Fifteen contestants were in the fray for the seat.

Dinesh Mohaniya emerged victorious from the seat twice in a row, first in 2013 and then in 2015, defeating Shiv Charan Lal Gupta both the times.