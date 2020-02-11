e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya takes lead

Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya takes lead

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes underway for Sangam Vihar seat. AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya is contesting against Congress’ Poonam Azad and Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of Janata Dal (United). Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A woman shows her voter id card before casting her vote during the Delhi Assembly election at Narela in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
A woman shows her voter id card before casting her vote during the Delhi Assembly election at Narela in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The counting of votes on Sangam Vihar constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. As per early trends, AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya is leading against Congress’ Poonam Azad and Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of Janata Dal (United).

Sangam Vihar Assembly seat is under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Sangam Vihar Assembly seat are:

• Shiv Charan Lal Gupta - Janata Dal (United)

• Poonam Azad – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Dinesh Mohaniya – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

•Suresh Choudhary - Others

• Kali Paswan – Others

• Rambhavan Ojha - Others

•Harit Kumar - Others

• Maya - Independent

• Sachin Choudhary - Independent

Follow live updates here

Sangam Vihar is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Dinesh Mohaniya of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 43,988 votes. The constituency had 1,63,982 electors in 2015, out of which 97,432 were males and 66,537 females. The Assembly seat recorded 66.7 per cent voting in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3 per cent of the votes.

Mohaniya got 72,131 or 66 per cent of the votes, while Gupta polled 28,143 or 25.7 per cent of the votes. Vishan Swaroop Aggarwal of the Congress got the third spot with 3,423 votes. Fifteen contestants were in the fray for the seat.

Dinesh Mohaniya emerged victorious from the seat twice in a row, first in 2013 and then in 2015, defeating Shiv Charan Lal Gupta both the times.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news