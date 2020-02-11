e-paper
Mustafabad Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Haji Yunus of AAP takes an early lead

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting will start for Delhi’s Mustafabad Assembly seat. AAP candidate Haji Yunus is fighting against BJP candidate Jagdish Pradhan and INC candidate Ali Mehdi. Watch this space for counting updates of the Mustafabad seat.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:54 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Officials engaged in counting of votes (representational image).
Officials engaged in counting of votes (representational image). (HT File Photo)
         

For Mustafabad assembly seat, Haji Yunus contesting under the ticket of Aam Aadmi Party taken an early lead. He is contesting against BJP candidate Jagdish Pradhan and INC candidate Ali Mehdi.

Mustafabad assembly constituency is one of the 70 seats in Delhi and is a part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. On February 8, 2020, along with 69 other constituencies Mustafabad went to poll. Today, the counting of votes is underway. The result is expected to be declared by afternoon.

In 2015, Mustafabad Assembly constituency had 2,33,426 electors. Out of the total number of electors, 1,29,496 were males and 1,03,923 females. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, Mustafabad witnessed 70.8 per cent voter turnout. That year, nine candidates were contesting for the Mustafabad Assembly seat.

In the Delhi elections 2020 fifteen candidates contested for the Mustafabad Assembly seat. They are:

Jagdish Pradhan – Bharatiya Janata Party

Ali Mehdi - Indian National Congress

Haji Yunus - Aam Aadmi Party

Anil Kumar Gupta - Lok Jan Shakti Party

Mayur Bhan - Nationalist Congress Party

Suresh Kumar Malkani - Bahujan Samaj Party

Imran Matlub Khan - Tipu Sultan Party

Kamal - Hindusthan Nirman Dal

Poonam - Nyay Party

Manish Kumar - Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party

Murari Lal - Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)

Vivek Tomar - National Youth Party

Shama Parveen - Independent

Shiv Kumar - Independent

Subhash – Rashtriya Janmorcha

Mustafabad’s incumbent MLA Jagdish Pradhan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Hasan Ahmed of the Congress by the margin of 6,031 votes, in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. While Pradhan grabbed 58,388 or 35.3 per cent of the votes, Ahmed secured 52,357 or 31.7 per cent of the votes. Mohd Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got the third spot with 10,674 votes.

