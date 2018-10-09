Rajasthan assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to take final call on Congress candidates

The Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) of Rajasthan Congress on Monday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC president Rahul Gandhi to take a final call on the selection of candidates for the assembly elections in the state, said Kumari Selja, the chairperson of the party’s state screening committee, on Monday.

“The PEC today passed a proposal where all the members unanimously have left the final decision over party candidates on Gandhi. He will select the candidate and his decision will be final,” said Selja, while addressing reporters at the state party office in Jaipur after the PEC meeting.

Selja said all the PEC members participated in the meeting and everyone gave their suggestions over the election strategy and things that should be kept in mind while selecting candidates. “For submitting more suggestions, the PEC members can meet the screening committee members, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and secretary incharge separately today and on October 12. We have also urged the members to submit suggestions in writing,” she said.

When asked about the challenges that the party is likely to face, Selja said, “There are many candidates, which is also a challenge, but all have to work with patience. Everyone has worked hard. Keeping this in mind, we will make efforts to field winnable candidates. Efforts will be made to give opportunity to women and youth, and ensuring a social balance.”

She said, “We have also said in the meeting that if any senior leader recommends or backs a candidate then the responsibility has to be taken.”

On the criteria for ticket selection, she said winnability was the only criterion this time.

Answering a question over reports of denying ticket to those who lost with large margin in last elections or tickets to MPs and former MPs in assembly elections, she reiterated winnability is the focus.

Selja said people in the state have made up their mind to oust BJP and support Congress, she added.

On Rahul Gandhi’s visit, State president and PEC chairperson said the AICC chief will address his first meeting at Maniya in Dholpur district on Tuesday and thereafter will address gatherings at Bari, Baseri, Bayana and Weir. The Congress president will stay the night at Mahwa in Dausa.

He will pass through Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Gandhi will attend two programmes in Jaipur and then address a big public meeting at Bikaner. Pilot said all preparations for the Gandhi’s visit have been done.

Senior Congress leaders including AICC general secretaries Ashok Gehlot, CP Joshi and Mohan Prakash, former state party presidents Girija Vyas, Chandrabhan, BD Kalla and Narayan Singh were present in the meeting.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:20 IST