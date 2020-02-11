Seelampur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting begins at 8 am

assembly-elections

The present government’s five year ruling term is ending on February 22, 2020. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government is ruling Delhi. To elect a new government, all 70 constituencies of Delhi went to the polls during the general elections which took place on February 8, 2020, and presently the counting of votes is about to begin. One of the constituencies is Seelampur and it falls under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

While seven candidates contested for the seat in 2015, this year the number is six. The candidates of different parties contesting in Delhi Elections 2020 for Seelampur seat are:

Abdul Rehman - Aam Aadmi Party

Kaushal Kumar Mishra - Bharatiya Janata Party

Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad - Indian National Congress

Mohd Afzal - Bahujan Samaj Party

Rahisuddin Ahmad - Bahujan Maha Party

Sukhdeb Singh Singh - Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party

In 2015, Seelampur Assembly constituency had 1,55,735 electors. Out of the total number of electors, 85,350 were males and 70,385 females.

Mohd Ishraque of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won against Sanjay Jain of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Ishraque won by a margin of 27,887 votes. He is the sitting MLA of Seelampur Assembly seat.

Ishraque got 57,302 or 51.3 percent of the votes in 2015. In that election, Jain secured 29,415 or 26.3 percent of the votes. The third spot was grabbed by Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad of the Congress. This year also INC fielded candidate Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad.

