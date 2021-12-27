Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Good news is on the way

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day may require you to be patient and wait for the right time. Problems are solved through productive conversation and it will be important to address what's bothering you before it's too late. Don't worry if things are slow at first, the process is likely to pick up the pace once put yourself out there. Allow yourself to dream bigger than ever before. Examine those yearnings and don't remould them. Take them and let those yearnings guide you towards your future that is both bright and prosperous. Students appearing for competitive exams are likely to perform better than expected. A property matter, pending for a long time, is likely to proceed smoothly. This may enable you to get your dream house registered in your name. An ill-planned trip may be full of hassle and may bring more headache than joy. So, plan your vacation well.

Aquarius Finance Today

The day is likely to bring some good news pertaining to finances. There could be an inflow of additional income by way of recovery of pending payment, improvement in stock value or a surprise gift from a loved one.

Aquarius Family Today

Siblings and friends are likely to remain supportive and you may share an affectionate relationship with them today. Today, you are likely to meet someone close after a long time and enjoy nostalgic memories together.

Aquarius Career Today

This is a good time to consider a change of job and you might hear positive news in this regard by the end of the day. Your efforts are likely to be recognized by your seniors at work in the form of a promotion or increment.

Aquarius Health Today

Any form of physical workout is likely to help improve your well-being. Those of you who are pregnant are advised to take it easy and especially avoid doing anything strenuous today.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Even though you're bubbling over with excitement on meeting a partner after long, stay cool on the outside. Don't let them know how thrilled you are! A relationship is likely to reach a new level. Even an old romance may peak with renewed vigour.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

