Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: Recognition at work may open new doors, while family concerns call for your attention

At home, your partner will feel content, while your work is likely to receive support and recognition from higher authorities. The day will bring a useful connection between personal understanding and your responsibilities outside the house. You will feel ready to explain what you are doing and why it matters. With the Moon in Scorpio in your tenth house all day, your work gets noticed and public-facing tasks go well. Being seen in a responsible role will give the day much of its direction. A conversation about your contribution will feel important, especially when it involves someone whose judgment carries weight. Business owners may begin thinking about expansion. The idea will occupy attention as a possible next step, with discussion taking precedence over any final outcome.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Your partner will feel content, and shared plans will have a cooperative atmosphere. Jupiter in Leo, your seventh house, moving direct, supports understanding with a partner or business associate and makes this a good day for agreements. A discussion about how to divide responsibilities will feel easier to approach when both sides can state their preferences. You may feel unhappy with your children's conduct, even while the partnership itself feels settled. Keep a child's health in view today. Family life will therefore hold both reassurance and a concern that needs attention. Your willingness to discuss the household's needs will give the conversation a practical direction. Make one clear agreement about the responsibility you are sharing.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Support and recognition from higher authorities are indicated. A public-facing assignment will go well, and your work will be noticed by people who have a say in what happens next. You will feel more conscious of how you represent your role. Businesspeople may consider expansion, with a shared discussion helping them put the idea into words. Mercury in Libra, your ninth house, retrograde, brings study and messages into focus, favoring a return to a question that needs a clearer explanation. Students may work more slowly than expected. The subject will still occupy your attention, but the amount completed may lag behind the time spent. A conversation about the lesson will help define what remains to be understood. Keep the next piece of study small enough to finish in one sitting.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Extra earnings from secondary sources are likely. This will put attention on income beyond your main work and on how it fits into the household picture. A possible business expansion will also bring money into discussion, though the day's promise concerns considering the move. Shared financial plans are favored, particularly when a partner or associate understands the purpose behind them. You will want the conversation to establish what each person expects from the arrangement. Recognition at work and additional earnings will give you separate reasons to think about progress. Give any extra income a clear place in your existing budget before assigning it to a new plan.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Your own well-being will be tied to the demands of a visible working day. You will feel engaged by having a clear responsibility, though family concerns may continue to occupy part of your attention. A child's well-being will be a matter for practical attention alongside the concern about conduct. Returning home to a content partner will give the day a reassuring personal note. A quieter interval after public-facing work is likely to feel welcome. Allow yourself a short pause before moving from office responsibilities into the evening's family conversation.
Tip for the Day: Make one clear shared plan before turning to the next work demand.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More