Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A clear choice may help you feel much more in control today

Take care with the first few conversations of the day, especially when family expectations and spending are mixed together. The Moon in Pisces in your second house begins the day by highlighting communication, money management, and family needs. A measured answer can prevent a practical question from becoming an emotional debate. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde, marking the final phase of Sade Sati. Family duties and financial reserves need steady attention, so agree on what help you can reliably provide rather than making an expansive promise. This calls for realism, not an expectation of loss. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your third house, supporting initiative, communication, and manageable tasks. A call to a sibling or a short piece of unfinished correspondence may give you a clearer sense of direction. Let confidence come from a specific action rather than trying to feel completely ready. You can be useful without taking responsibility for every request that reaches you today.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Keep the tone of a shared discussion as important as its conclusion. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, and Ketu in Leo, your seventh house, are retrograde. Make room for a joint decision instead of announcing a personal change and expecting your partner to organize themselves around it. You can remain clear about what matters to you while negotiating how it fits into everyday life. A quiet response need not mean rejection, particularly when someone is considering the practical consequences. If you are single, resist presenting a polished version of yourself at the expense of an honest conversation. With children, appreciate the effort they describe without making confident predictions about grades or results.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
A courageous decision is most useful when followed by a workable plan. Before volunteering for a difficult task, identify the information and time it actually requires. Jupiter in Cancer, your sixth house, is direct and exalted, yet workload, service, and disputes still need realistic management. Use a written procedure to handle a recurring request rather than renegotiating the entire matter each time. This can keep the discussion factual without guaranteeing that everyone will agree. Students may benefit from dividing their revision into material they understand and questions they still need answered. A sibling's encouragement can lift your morale, but your schedule should remain your own. Leave complicated messages in draft until you have checked whether the recipient needs an explanation, an action, or simply an update.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Look closely at the day's actual transactions instead of judging your finances by how busy you have been. Effort matters, but payments and income may follow their own schedules. Check a receipt, confirm a transfer, and record any amount paid on somebody else's behalf. If a family purchase is being discussed, compare the full cost of ownership rather than just the displayed price. Avoid agreeing to an optional upgrade while feeling pressured to make a quick decision. The evening may be a good time for a brief account check, provided you use it to clarify matters rather than repeatedly revisiting the same worry.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness can make you move quickly without giving you the restorative benefits of proper activity. Choose a short walk or gentle exercise that allows your attention to settle rather than combining movement with several phone calls. Eat at a reasonable pace and avoid treating tea or coffee as a replacement for a meal. If work has occupied your thoughts all day, write down tomorrow's first task before putting your notebook away. An uncomplicated evening routine may serve you better than trying several new habits at once.
Tip for the Day: Make one clear request instead of carrying an unspoken family expectation all day.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More