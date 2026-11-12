Aries Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: A shift in mood may bring fresh interest in learning

You will begin the day feeling low, with familiar work easier to face than a major decision. An ordinary task will feel heavier than its size suggests, and interruptions will test your patience. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a restless mood, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your ninth house, turning your attention toward learning, an elder, or a journey. That change will give the day a more open feeling. A conversation about something beyond the immediate difficulty will interest you, and studying will become more inviting. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, stirs an appetite for gains and sudden interest in what friends are pursuing. You will feel drawn toward a larger goal even while today's immediate responsibilities remain demanding.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
A difference of opinion with your spouse will turn into an argument, and love matters will feel less comfortable today. You will want your point understood quickly, while a shared conversation will keep returning to the disagreement. The issue will occupy more emotional space than you expected. Watch your speech: a sharp remark will create an unnecessary problem. Affection will be harder to express while you are absorbed in proving your position. For those dating, the mood will feel uneven, with less ease in an exchange that usually brings pleasure. A quieter conversation later will suit your changing mood, though the day itself remains difficult for romance.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Work will bring hurdles, and a straightforward assignment will require more persistence than usual. The day favors returning to something already familiar, especially during the earlier hours. You will be more comfortable dealing with the next clear task than considering an ambitious change. As the day develops, your mood for learning will improve. A teacher's explanation or an elder's perspective will give you something useful to think about. Students are likely to find later study more engaging, particularly when they can connect a difficult passage with a broader idea. A calculated risk at work is acceptable today, provided its scale fits the task already in hand. The promise is room for a considered move; the working day will still contain obstacles.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Comfort spending will have a particular pull when work feels unrewarding. Venus, retrograde and debilitated in Virgo, your sixth house, brings a wish for affection and small pleasures into the working routine, making an everyday purchase especially tempting. Money thoughts will also turn toward what others appear to be gaining. An attractive possibility will catch your attention, although a financial return is not promised. You will be more interested in the feeling of progress than in simply leaving matters alone. Familiar expenses will remain part of the day's practical picture, alongside the desire to make a tiring day more pleasant.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your low mood will affect how much effort ordinary duties seem to require. Restlessness will be more noticeable early on, while the later interest in learning will give your mind a different direction. Energy is likely to feel uneven during demanding work. The day favors a manageable pace and familiar routines. A short, quiet interval will appeal more than adding another obligation to an already frustrating stretch. By later in the day, you will feel more interested in what lies beyond the immediate irritation.
Tip for the Day: Keep difficult conversations brief, and give your later study time a clear purpose.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More