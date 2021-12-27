Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: It’s a bit emotional at work today

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

If you have to take any important decisions in your life at this time, it will be better for you to hold a little and try to understand the circumstances. Do not be hasty about it. If you are able to simplify your schedule and take it easy for a day or so, you'll be able to take any unexpected drama in your stride. You will need to embrace all the changes – expected and unexpected both- that may be headed your way. Don't run from them. The more we resist the change, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. Today can be a good time to take stock and cut out connections or relations that are like deadwood. It can pave the way for new and richer associations. Shifting to a better accommodation on the cards for some. An intimate getaway or road trip refreshes the romantic spark.

Cancer Finance Today

New business partnerships could flourish. Gains can also be expected from foreign sources in the form of new investments in your business. You are also likely to get relief from previous loans and liabilities.

Cancer Family Today

You are likely to set aside some time for yourself and may meet new friends. Indulging in recreational activities with loved ones may help you rejuvenate your jaded senses. Roadblocks in the matrimonial match for an eligible family member may get cleared.

Cancer Career Today

A meeting with the boss won't necessarily change anything at work, but it may give you an opportunity to vent. You might feel rather emotional at work today. It's not like you to lose your poise, so this could be a sign that you've been pushed too far.

Cancer Health Today

Your interest in spirituality may increase and you are likely to delve deeper in your quest to explore the unknown. Those of you who suffer from regular headaches will need to consult a doctor and get his advice; leave nothing to chance today.

Cancer Love Life Today

Active love life is on the cards for some today and the relationship is likely to gain strength in future. The romantic vibes in the air may inspire you to get back on the apps or approach that cute friend you may have been eyeing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

