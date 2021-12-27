Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Financial gains are on the cards

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love, happiness and some seriously good luck are all headed your way as the day plays out to your liking! Allow yourself to dream bigger than ever before. Cut loose the inhibitions, be brave and show the doubters what you're really made of. Creative projects, large-scale audiences and a spell in the spotlight could all be headed your way, so get ready to enjoy all the attention. If you've been waiting for closure on a past hurt you are likely to find yourself better able to move forward and see things in a new light. Students will remain fully devoted to their studies and may taste success in competitive exams. There could be quarrels within the family over property matters which can disturb your peace of mind. You are advised to be transparent in documentation work.

Capricorn Finance Today

After burning your fingers with some bad moves, you may regain your composure and will be able to make astute decisions to improve your monetary health. You may also be able to repay debts before time. Plan your savings with the help of an expert.

Capricorn Family Today

You are likely to acquire a dominating nature that may not go down too well with your family elders and ruin peace at home. Those looking to settle down may have to seek the help of family members to find a suitable matrimonial match.

Capricorn Career Today

The day may bring a lucky break for some and there can an opportunity to make more money in your job. It's possible you can negotiate some flexibility in your offline work hours, but it may take some effort.

Capricorn Health Today

This is the right time for you to start a fitness regimen to get fast results. Elderly people may get some relief from the joint aches that have been troubling them for the past few days now.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Today, you should try to find romance in intimate situations, like during a clandestine meet or a romantic movie. It's possible to turn a platonic friendship into a romantic one with a little effort.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

