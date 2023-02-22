Capricorn Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Fortune seems smiling

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are full of beans today as you enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle. Daily astrological prediction says, your body is brimming with energy and vibrancy. You may feel that your mind is quite stimulated today. You can invest this energy in some good place today. Fortune is smiling at you as you receive lucrative rewards from the investments. If you are thinking of investing then real estate could be the right option for you as it looks quite promising right now. Your professional life seems to be quite steady right now. You may have to think about stepping out of your comfort zone as you get too easy in the current job. You are advised to network a little bit to get ahead in the corporate ladder. Things seem quite happy-go-lucky on the family front. Your family members are going to be in good health and far away from any diseases. You may even spend some quality time with your loved ones. Love is in the air, Capricors! You’re in for a romantic treat as you feel the love in your heart. You are likely to express your true feelings to your partner.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may enjoy a big financial bonanza today. Lucrative gains from investments are likely to leave you quite settled for the future. An entrepreneurial spirit is likely to stem in the minds of young investors.

Capricorn Family Today

Peace and health are likely to be blessed in your home as stars protect you from all the negative vibes. Don’t let the naysayers create conflict in the family and enjoy this blissful period with your family.

Capricorn Career Today

The time may be right for switching jobs, starting a business or pursuing a hobby. You’re getting too comfortable Capricorn natives! It’s time to shake the hidden enthusiasm and begin a new professional journey.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health seems to be at its prime today as you feel an urge to change everything. Your mind is full of new ideas and concepts. You may want to finish some physically challenging tasks today as you look for an outlet to release your energy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The time is right to express your feelings and confess your love for the partner. You may get lucky in matters of love as your expectations are reciprocated by the love of your life. If you are looking for something casual then you are likely to get disappointed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON