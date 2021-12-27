Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Perfect time to work on your wellbeing

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

If areas of your life have seemed to stall, Geminis, things can begin to take off today. It is time to shine now. Your creativity is likely to be potent right now and people would want to hear what you have to say. An innovative approach is likely to improve productivity and you shall be able to execute your plans and ideas in the desired manner. All the plans you had been making may be set off as today you may have all the drive and motivation required. Just stand and go along with your big energetic heart. Students may have to put in efforts to regain their concentration and focus. This may be a phase to take the proper calculated steps to create wealth and acquire your dream property. Take the retreat while you can to break the monotony of the daily grind.

Gemini Finance Today

Today you are likely to be very focused on building wealth and strengthening your resources. Financial advice from friends renders you overwhelmed. You don't have to listen to everyone, rather use your own intuition.

Gemini Family Today

Some of you may succeed in finding a way to balance your all relationships at home. A young family member or child may bring prestige for the entire family by outstanding achievement.

Gemini Career Today

Being the 'sweet one' at the office may no longer be doing you any favours. Maybe it's time to try out freelancing again. On the career front, honestly admit your weaknesses, so you can start working on fixing them.

Gemini Health Today

Today is the perfect time to up your game on the wellbeing front. Recreation and social activity are likely to be important to keep your mental balance. When you feel pulled in many directions, it will be crucial that you calm your mind before you go to bed.

Gemini Love Life Today

Whether you're opening up in your relationship or just being more adventurous with your new liaisons, romance promises to reach a new height today. It is time to make a big gesture - arrange a vacation or a surprise gift - to win your partner's heart

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

