Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is an excellent day; you just need to avoid travelling today. You may feel energetic and decide to do something creative on the work front. Try to be diplomatic and tactful while dealing with a family issue. You have excellent financial condition and you may think about buying a property for investment purposes. This is a good day on the health front and all your health-related problems are under control now.

Love Focus: You may impress someone with your sweet speech and charming aura.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Day seems to be great except for the family front. Some issues may crop up and require quick fix. Some positive changes in lifestyle that you have recently implemented may start proving beneficial for you. You have stable financial conditions and may get unexpected money coming your way from many sources. You may get promoted to a higher position or get a profitable business deal. This is a good day on the health front and you may feel more optimistic and energetic.

Love Focus: Married couples may have good time and try to add more excitement.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

This can be a fruitful day if you avoid dealing with any property matter or family drama today. You may be more concerned about your health and start taking care of yourself. You may have steady and stable financial condition and some tempting investment deals may tempt you to invest in stocks or mutual funds. Things seem wonderful on the work front and a business deal may turn out favourable and get new clients or benefits.

Love Focus: Those who are in relationship for a long time may plan to tie a knot.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Some unexpected expenses may disturb your monthly budget. This is not a favourable day on the family front, so try to keep your calm and refrain from discussing any issue that may bother family members. Day seems to be excellent on the professional front and you may get a chance to meet an influential person. It's an excellent day on the health front and you may feel energetic and use this energy in accomplishing all pending tasks.

Love Focus: You are too special for your partner and your partner may make you feel so special today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

This is the right time to pay attention to new opportunities to increase your income. You may spend time and enjoy fun and children’s activities. This is an excellent day on the professional front and you may get many jobs offers today. Health-wise, this is a moderate day and you can plan an adventurous trip. You may spend a good day with company of old friends. You should try finding out the perfect solution for the issues that have been ruining peace of your mind.

Love Focus: Avoid making a romantic gesture for your partner as you are not going to get appreciation for it.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are going to have stable financial conditions and plan to invest in a new business. This is an excellent day on the family front and you may plan to devote more energy and time to your family. This is not a favourable day on the professional front, so be careful and avoid arguing with colleagues over something as it may turn out messy in no time. This is a good day on the health front and you may be more careful about your daily dietary diet and exercise routine.

Love Focus: You may see good times on the love front as your partner has good understanding and it is easy for you to get along well with her.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Everything seems okay today, just be careful if you are going to invest in property today. You should get in touch with your mentor, teacher or senior to get useful tips and better guidance to achieve your goals on the professional front.

People who have been caring for you and waiting for your attention for a longtime, avoid getting negligent towards them. This is a moderate day on the financial front and you may spend on child activities or buy something expensive for your kids.

Love Focus: The planets are favourable and may give you an excellent time on the love front.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Day seems wonderful, you may have to face some issues on the family front. You may be in a good, outgoing and fun mood today. Many opportunities come your way in many fronts and you are all set to make the most of them. Your good financial condition may allow you to try something new, so you may invest in a new venture. You may ponder upon many aspects and analyze how they impact you. You may feel more responsible and focused towards your academic or career goals.

Love Focus: Bright shining light may make your relationship more enduring and stronger.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some may spend on luxury items and comfort or buy some items for office or home. Try to expand your income sources. You may feel lots of pressure at work, but you may make the things work smoothly with your approaches and reduce the pressure. This is an excellent day on the family front and you may get a chance to meet old contacts. Just avoid travelling today. Day can be quite productive if you plan it wisely.

Love Focus: Those who are single may find someone and give a jump start to their relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is a good day on the financial front and you may get funds for organizing a social event. It is best to sort all the family issues within time otherwise; you may end up in trouble with your spouse. This is a favourable day on the professional front and you may get required help on the time to complete a major task at work. Health-wise, this is a moderate day and you can include some healthy habits in your daily routine. It is important to control your emotions and mood and remain cool to enjoy the time.

Love Focus: Avoid planning an intimate evening or romantic dinner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You have excellent financial condition and it may give you sense of security and comfort. You may feel energetic all day long and flow of positivity may allow you to do some serious tasks. Your creative ideas and zeal may motivate people around you. Joy and happiness on the face of family members may work as a real stress buster. Some holistic approaches may prove effective in treating a prolonged health ailment. You may plan a fun-filled get-together with your friends and family.

Love Focus: You might have to put in the additional efforts to pamper your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is a good day. Positive energy may keep you activate all day long and you may perform really well in the first half of the day. Homemakers may plan a get-together or an event at home and try to make a cheerful aura for everyone in the family. You may find yourself financially stable but you should avoid investing in any lucrative scheme without doing a thorough research. You may enjoy good health owing to your balanced diet and regular workout regimen.

Love Focus: If you are planning to propose to your love interest then you may not get a satisfactory response.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)