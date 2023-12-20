All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 20, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Take guidance on the fitness front. Stability on the financial front is foreseen and may allow you to plan on purchasing something big. Your decisions on the professional front will turn out to be correct. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. An out-of-town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy lover's company.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to make a good start on the academic front. Resuming daily workouts is possible and promises to keep you in good health. You spend well, but you earn well too, so expect this happy situation to persist on the financial front. Some new assignments can be expected on the professional front. Much excitement is foreseen at home as you go all out to organise a function or party. You may plan to go out of town to celebrate something.

Love Focus: A thrilling time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Health remains good, as you start making some efforts in that direction. A distant relative or friend is likely to pay you a visit today. Your reputation on the social front gets enhanced. Those in business will be able to maintain good earning. Something that you do on the social front may give you instant recognition.

Love Focus: Get ready for romance to make your life exciting.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Excellent financial planning will find you saving a lot of money. Good health keeps you fit and energetic today. Profits are foreseen for some from a side business. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of spouse or a family elder. A memorable experience is in store for those travelling abroad. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon.

Love Focus: Making a positive start on the romantic front is likely to give you oodles of confidence.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You may need to understand someone’s nature in depth to make any headway with him or her. It is best not to get embroiled in property dispute, if things can be sorted out mutually. A long journey appears both comfortable and enjoyable. A major purchase is on the cards for some. There is a likelihood of someone turning over a new leaf, so have patience.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may make you approach the one you love.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Let better sense prevail in relationship matters or you may reach a point of no return. You may be compelled to divide your time between your current job and an added responsibility, but this will be a temporary phase. A misunderstanding threatens to crop up at home, so steer clear of all controversial subjects today. Your efforts on the monetary front may get richly rewarded. A better arrangement for commuting may be adopted by some.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising for those in love.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Use your will power to overcome any addictions or vices that you have succumbed to. A productive day is foreseen for those learning to drive or swim. Be judicious in what you eat and drink to maintain good health. An overseas journey awaits some and promises much fun. Reach out to someone who may be of help to you at a later date. Developments happening at work appear heartening and may keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Someone on the romantic front is likely to win you over.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Create the right environment to study first, before you begin to prepare for an exam or competition. Those into side business will find the day profitable. A youngster may need disciplining, but avoid being harsh. Minimising expenditure will enable you to save enough to buy something expensive. Plans for an overseas journey are likely to be in the final stages. Maintaining your vehicle in good condition is important.

Love Focus: Lover may give you a pleasant surprise today, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Controlled diet will help you in retaining good health. Going for good bargains will help you save a lot. Successfully completing an assigned job will give you the edge at work. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. An outing with family and friends is likely and will prove refreshing and restful. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. Something you are organising promises to be a thumping success.

Love Focus: Lovers will find time for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Previous investments are poised to bring handsome returns. Professionally you are assured of whatever is due to you in terms of promotion or increment. You will make it a point to remain active, just to keep in shape. Someone's arrival is likely to bring a wave of excitement on the home front. Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. Your social engagements are likely to make the day enjoyable.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a fantastic time today.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You hate being dictated to, but at times it is wise to listen to good advice. On the professional front, it is in your interest to work out the financial viability of a project before proceeding ahead. A bad deal can get you stranded with items you have little use of. Family youngster’s poor show on the academic front may become a cause for concern. Someone’s guidance will help you much in whatever you are currently involved in.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time to be with the one you love today.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Taking up physical workouts for a perfect figure and physique is likely to pay rich dividends. On the career front, whatever you have planned for the future may come to naught if you don’t remain focussed. Don’t bite more than you can chew in your craving for earning more. You may feel a bit let down by an associate on the academic front, so do discuss it out. Some changes to the house are likely to be initiated. A change of scene is likely, as you plan to take off for a short vacation.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue