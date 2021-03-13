Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): A favorable property decision can be expected by some. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. Someone is likely to guide you correctly in matters that confound you. Someone’s invaluable advice is likely to increase your chances of clearing a professional competition. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. If you are travelling for a vacation, the journey is likely to add to your excitement.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front can be expected.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. Taking up an exercise routine seems possible for some and promises to lead them to perfect health. Urge to overspend needs to be curbed, as a cash crunch is expected. A job well done will earn you a pat on the back at work. It will be fun doing shopping in the company of friends. An out-of-town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter.

Love Focus: Lover may see through your lie, so don’t even think of trying to pull a fast one!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful. You will feel motivated enough to undertake greater workload on the professional front. Think twice before investing in anything big. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. Some of you may shake off your lethargy to undertake a short fun trip. It will be a good idea to delay a property purchase to look for better bargains.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may not acknowledge your initiative.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those learning to drive or swim will succeed in their efforts. Self-discipline will be required to enjoy excellent health. Chance of inheriting some assets is possible for some. Someone is likely to overcharge you for his or her services. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Family is likely to encourage you to realize your dreams and put your ideas into practice. Chance to go on an official trip to an interesting place is likely for some.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Efforts to achieve financial stability meet results. Those in business may face a hectic time today. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. If you are planning to visit another city or town, this appears to be a favorable period. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket. Differences may crop up in a long-term friendship. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy.

Love Focus: Some of you would like to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to take up meditation or yoga to avoid mental stress. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. Professional front is likely to remain satisfactory. Proposals for someone eligible in the family may start pouring in. A child or a family youngster is likely to test your patience today. This is not the day to travel long distance. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. A social responsibility may have to be discharged by some.

Love Focus: Marriage proposal can come to the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will need to impress seniors professionally to get ahead. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavors. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Property will give good returns. Your attempts to hog the limelight on the social front may be partially successful. Those suffering from an ailment for long will find positive improvement in their health. Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks.

Love Focus: It will be important to interpret the lover’s mood correctly.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A party or a gathering may find you at your impressive best. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You may decide to wait for better options for investing your money. Your sincerity and dedication on the work front is likely to get rewarded. This is the day to relax and take things easy, so get down to making your home environment tranquil. You may plan on an overseas journey. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will be fun.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. A dip in earning is visualized for those in business. Someone is likely to do you a good turn today. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some. You may be called upon to undertake a journey out of town. Don’t trust anyone in a property matter. You will find confidence returning on the academic front in facing an impending exam or competition.

Love Focus: It is not really necessary to open your heart to someone.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. Time is right for taking up an exercise regimen or an outdoor activity for coming back in shape. Those playing the stocks can expect the day to turn out profitable. Good professional guidance will be required for those choosing career options. Family life promises to cruise along smoothly. Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture. It will be a good idea to delay a property purchase to look for better bargains.

Love Focus: You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies. No problems are foreseen regarding health. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. An opportunity knocking at the door may need to be ushered in by appropriate efforts. An ugly situation at home is possible and threatens to disturb domestic harmony. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. Don’t invest in property today.

Love Focus: Partner may win you over by his or her care and concern on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you are likely to make an honest attempt at fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. Financial front is likely to get strengthened as past investments mature. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. A difference of opinion can crop up on the family front and create differences. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Those wanting to dispose of a property are likely to get the asked-for price. Your contribution to society is likely to get recognized and win you fame.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day favourable.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter