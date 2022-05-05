Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A small risk taken on the financial front will pay rich dividends. Switching over to healthy food and avoiding junk food will positively influence your health. A good deal may be struck for exchanging something old. Your mood is likely to be on the upswing, as someone from your childhood days arrives. You will need the right attitude on the academic front to succeed.

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Luck will remain with you on the financial front, as you get some great bargains. You may be included in a team or a group that you had wished for. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit. Chances for eligible going in for an arranged marriage cannot be ruled out. It is a good day to handle property matters.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone may return your money that he or she had taken some-time back. Time is at a premium to complete a pending job, so get cracking. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. Steer clear of office politics, as it can harm your interests. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. Your attempts to convince a family elder about something personal will succeed. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. This is a favourable time for people involved in trade and business. Joining a gym to achieved perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Family may expect you to take them to meet someone close. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Promptness will be the key to impressing superiors at work. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. A tiff on the home front with spouse cannot be ruled out. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. At work, you may get busy in implementing your plans. Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. You are likely to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Dark secrets may be revealed and can shake the foundation of love for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Increased earning will enable you to add to your quality of life. It will be difficult to bear the criticism of a senior on the professional front. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A rise in earning is indicated, as you build up your finances. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Tempers may flare up at home today, but you must keep your cool. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. An outside support can be expected to see your dream project through. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. You may become penny wise and pound foolish, and waste money on unimportant things. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. A dealership may not give the expected profits. Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple