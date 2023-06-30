July Horoscope 2023: Venus retrograde spices things up during the Leo Season

Hold on to your sunnies and get ready for a cosmic rollercoaster! July is about to heat up like never before, and it's not just because of the scorching summer temperatures. Brace yourselves for some emotional fireworks as Venus retrograde spices things up during Leo season. This ain't your regular horoscope—it's a front-row ticket to a celestial drama that'll have your heart racing. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for Leo Season 2023(Pixabay)

First things first, we're diving into July with Cancer season's sentimental vibes. Get ready to feel all the feels, as our hearts become more exposed than ever. The planets have conspired to make this a month of overflowing emotions. So grab a tissue and let those tears flow, my sensitive friends. Embrace the flood of feelings—it's all part of the cosmic plan.

Now, it's time to peek into your personalized cosmic forecast for July 2023. Check out your sun sign and rising sign to unlock the mysteries of the universe. Get ready to ride this celestial wave like the cosmic warriors you are!

Aries: Destiny is knocking on your door this month, my fiery Aries. The North Node is entering your zodiac sign, setting the stage for a period of intense growth. Buckle up and embrace the hyper-speed journey ahead.

Taurus: The dog days of summer have arrived, Taurus, and it's time to slow down and savour the cozy comforts of home. Why not indulge in some quality time with your favourite shows? You deserve it.

Gemini: Emotions are running high for you this month, Gemini. The full moon in Capricorn will trigger some revelations about where you're investing your energy. It's time to assess if your investments and align with your higher self.

Cancer: Hold on tight, Cancer, because a deep dive into your shadow self awaits. The full moon in Capricorn will challenge you to face your inner demons, but fear not—magic awaits in unexpected places. Keep that heart open.

Leo: It's your time to shine, Leo! With Leo season in full swing, your confidence will soar. But watch out for Venus retrograde in your sign—it's time to reassess your values, love life, and maybe even your appearance. Get ready for a cosmic makeover.

Virgo: July starts with a bang for you, Virgo. The full moon in Capricorn pushes your creative ideas and romantic endeavours to new heights. And when warrior Mars enters your sign, your energy levels skyrocket. Time to take action!

Libra: The South Node of Karma enters your sign, Libra, signalling a transformative period. Shed your old skins, make room for new connections, and embrace the person you're meant to be. Let go of what no longer serves you.

Scorpio: Take a deep breath, Scorpio, as the South Node of Karma leaves your sign, bringing relief and new beginnings. You've shed so many old versions of yourself, and now it's time to rise from the ashes and grow.

Sagittarius: You're craving fresh experiences and knowledge, Sagittarius. Dive into new studies and connect with people who expand your worldview. Don't let fears hold you back—your future is calling.

Capricorn: Relationships take the spotlight for you, Capricorn. The full moon in your sign kicks off a powerful time for personal growth and accountability. Invest in yourself, and the rewards will come.

Aquarius: Change is in the air, Aquarius. Leo season and Venus retrograde will turn up the volume in your love life. Take a deep dive into your commitments and reevaluate your romantic values. And who knows? You might even receive a surprise DM.

Pisces: The month starts with a magical full moon in Capricorn, highlighting your friendships and community connections. Collaborate with like-minded souls and turn your passion projects into reality. Your dreams are within reach.