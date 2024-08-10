 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024 predicts professional travel on cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024 predicts professional travel on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 10, 2024 12:48 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth smartly for a safe tomorrow.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no storm impacts your calmness

Spend more time in the relationship to settle the issues today. Be careful at work as new challenges may come up. Handle wealth smartly for a safe tomorrow.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024: Spend more time in the relationship to settle the issues today.

Resolve the romance-related issues and coordinate with the team members at the office to obtain the best professional results. Both health and wealth are at your side today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the first part of the day. A past relationship can be a reason for the ruckus. You need to handle this with a mature attitude. Do not delve into the past and avoid interfering with the personal space of the lover. Some relationships will see surprise twists. The second half of the day is good to convince the parents about the relationship. Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new responsibilities at work. Your attitude is positive and seniors will trust your potential. You may also be successful in impressing the clients during meetings and interactions. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Students preparing for the examination will see positive results. Entrepreneurs need to maintain a harmonious relationship with their partners and not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Despite money coming to your coffer, it is good to have a control over the expenditure. However, you can go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances today. You may take the initiative to resolve a financial dispute with a friend today. Some Leos will need to contribute to a celebration at the office or with friends. Entrepreneurs dealing with foreign clients would receive advance payments which would benefit business expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will be there and you may also have relief from existing ailments. However, females may complain about gynecological issues today. Be careful while you take part in adventure sports and underwater activities. Pregnant females should avoid adventure sports today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
