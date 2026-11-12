Leo Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Home improvements and family time may bring comfort and happiness

Your mother is likely to support you today, and plans to buy property are likely to move smoothly. Home will feel central to what you want from the day, with practical improvements carrying emotional appeal as well. You will think about how familiar surroundings serve the people who live there and what would make daily life more comfortable. A major household purchase is favored, including an appliance or computer that has a clear place in the home. Watch rising expenses as one attractive improvement leads your thoughts toward another. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your fourth house, drawing your mind toward your mother and domestic comfort, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your fifth house, bringing a lighter mood and interest in children, creativity, or an outing.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse is likely to remain cooperative, making shared home plans easier to discuss. A conversation about an interior change will feel more inviting when both of you can picture its everyday use. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, stirs sudden interest and appetite in partnership matters, so you will be especially absorbed in what the two of you might do together. That interest will extend beyond practical improvements into the pleasure of having a shared plan. An outing such as a picnic or a film is possible, and attending a function is likely. Family company will have a warm place in the day, with a shared evening holding particular appeal.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Study and creative activity will become more engaging as the day progresses. Students are likely to feel a lighter approach to learning once the earlier focus on home begins to ease. A subject that allows imagination will be particularly appealing, and time spent with children will also bring a fresh interest in their questions or ideas. Work will share your attention with domestic plans. You will think about how a household purchase, including a computer, fits into the way you learn or carry out everyday tasks. The day favors practical consideration of that connection. Career results are not the main promise today; the stronger emphasis falls on home arrangements and the later pleasure of learning something that interests you.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Plans for buying property are likely to proceed smoothly, while purchases of major household items are favored. You may also consider changes to the interior of your home. Venus, retrograde and debilitated in Virgo, your second house, brings affection and a wish for comfort into family spending, making attractive household choices especially appealing. Expenses might rise as these possibilities gather attention. You will care about how a purchase feels to live with, alongside its everyday purpose. A discussion about spending will therefore have a personal tone. The day supports the purchase itself, with the wider budget still part of the decision you are considering.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Domestic comfort will have a strong influence on your mood. You will feel drawn toward a familiar place to sit and a family evening that allows conversation to unfold easily. Later, a more playful interest will lift your spirits, making a pleasant outing appealing. No particular health change is indicated, but your emotional rhythm will move from settling in to wanting a little enjoyment. A comfortable home base will remain important even if you go out, and returning to it will be part of the day's appeal.
Tip for the Day: Choose the household improvement you value most before adding anything else today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More