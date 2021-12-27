Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Adopt a good diet and positive thinking

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today, you may face unnecessary hurdles and obstacles in your path. You may have to put in extra effort to realize your goals and ambitions. The drama at work or home never seems to stop and may get to you. Rather than arguing back, try to understand the bottom line of their argument or disagreement. Structure your thoughts and try to use this insight to your advantage and, yes, to find a middle ground! You may get your way pretty soon. You may feel that you are caught in a state of arrested development. You will need to break the shackles of self-doubt. You're still ahead of where you started, even if you feel behind. You could receive funds through the sale of an immovable asset which will improve your monetary status. It's time to cash in all the vacation days on your calendar and plan a long weekend getaway.

Libra Finance Today

You could be presented with a lucrative opportunity to increase your income. Sudden gain through prudent speculation is indicated. Make sure you're considering the entire investment before diving into the deep end. This is also a good time to obtain a new loan.

Libra Family Today

Developing a better understanding with a young family member or sibling will prove most beneficial today. It may also help iron out disputes. Homemakers may derive a special satisfaction in resetting the house today.

Libra Career Today

Your team is likely to work like a well-oiled machine and may bring you more visibility and professional opportunity. Align yourself with those who lift you up to strengthen your professional alliances.

Libra Health Today

A good diet and positive thinking may make a huge difference to your health today. You are likely to be in the mood for a change; so go ahead and invest in better makeup. Better yet, a good haircut too!

Libra Love Life Today

It is a good time to create an enchanting, intimate setting for an unforgettable night. It may add a spark to your ties. Your spouse may continue to be your pillar of strength and give you the courage to spread your wings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

