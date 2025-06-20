Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: A auspicious day for business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 20, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle crisis with a smile

Look for happy moments in the relationship and consider new challenges at the workplace that will lead to career growth. Do not prefer blind investments today. 

Libra Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)

 

Stay away from disputes in both personal and professional life. Monetary issues exist but your health will be good.

 

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Explore new angles of love today. Some natives will be at the peak of the romance and will be ready to do anything. However, you should also note that blind love can lead to serious impacts on life. Provide personal space to your lover and do not impose your opinion on the partner. Some love affairs will have the backing of parents and those who are new in a relationship must be careful to spend more time together. A vacation together is the best way to know each other. 

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Keep a watch on professional life as minor issues will come up related to productivity. Some professionals will travel for job reasons while crucial projects will also keep you waking up late. Avoid switching the job today and wait for a day or two before the right time hits. Minor issues in the form of egos may impact productivity and it is wise to skip office politics. Those who aspire to turn into an entrepreneur can pick the day to make the launching decision. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Do not pick the day to make crucial financial decisions. The day is also not good for investing in the stock market or speculative business. However, you may buy electronic appliances or jewelry today. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen may receive a bank loan and can go ahead with the idea of clearing all pending dues. Some Libras will also launch a new business today. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Start the day with exercise which will help you stay energetic throughout the day. You may have no major medical issue but some children may complain about viral fever or sore throat. Those who are allergic to dust must avoid outdoor activities. You must also void a heavy workload if you have back pain today. Pay attention to your diet.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
