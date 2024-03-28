 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts minor tremors in romance | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts minor tremors in romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:16 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Handle relationship issues sensibly.

Libra - 28th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no diamonds are more precious than you

Handle relationship issues sensibly. At the office, new responsibilities wait for you. Both finance & health will be at your side which makes the day vibrant. Troubleshoot relationship issues and handle every problem with confidence. Take steps to give the best results at the office. You can be confident about finance and health is also positive. However, take care of the diet.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: You can be confident about finance and health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor tremors mostly related to egos. Keep your lover happy and cool. Shower love and affection and also pamper the partner to keep the relationship intact. Office romance needs to be avoided by married Libras. Ensure you give personal freedom to the partner and this will strengthen the relationship. Some Libras will go back to the old lover but married persons need to know that this may hamper your family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will perform great at the office. Despite hard targets, your commitment and discipline will play a crucial role in the job. Some IT professionals will have a setback as a project may develop complications and the client will want rework. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Come with innovative concepts and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today you are good in terms of money. Take care to settle all pending dues and also make efforts to augment the wealth through smart investment options. Consider stock and speculative business as good investment options. You may buy a new house or renovate the existing one. Businessmen will find success today. There will be funding from abroad which will improve the chances of business expansion.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be confident about your health today. There will be no major medical issues. It is wise to be careful about the diet and stay away from oily and greasy stuff. Instead consume more veggies and fruits. Viral fever, throat infection, and coughing can cause trouble for some Libras today. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

