Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: We see profit and income source

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is not the moment to give up, Pisces. The day's challenges and difficulties should be your reminder to persevere into the future. Own up your personal risks and pathways and see the way become easier for you. Pat yourself on the back for the little wins now. Don't let anyone's negativity hold you back from reaching your highest potential. Your self-esteem would increase as rapidly as your bank balance today as you stack up against major achievements. Your emotional quotient is expected to be high today; hence you are advised to keep your guard up to avoid being hurt.

You are likely to receive active support from friends and colleagues and you may participate in a happening social gathering. It's best to delay signing new agreements or contracts. Journeys undertaken during today may not be fruitful and may take a physical toll.

Pisces Finance Today

Profit and income from shares, lottery or prudent market investment can turn out to be profitable. The use of new forms of technology could be a boon to expand your business. This may give momentum to your expansion plans.

Pisces Family Today

Friends and close ones may remain supportive today and valuable advice from a near one could turn out to be very beneficial in the long run. Pay heed to the advice of elderly family members to sort out the dispute with near and dear ones.

Pisces Career Today

You are headed for a positive phase in your career and all your past efforts are likely to be adequately rewarded shortly. Before changing jobs, study the supply and demand in the market; lest you ill time you move.

Pisces Health Today

A chronic health problem is likely to get better for some of you, thanks to a new medication and positive outlook. Upgrading your skincare routine using natural ways may bring a drastic improvement in your appearance.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those happily partnered may continue to evolve in their love life and strengthen the love bond further. Those of you looking to rekindle anything from the past may get a golden chance to do so today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

