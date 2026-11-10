Pisces Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: Study success and family joy may lift your day, but extra duties could test your schedule

A conversation with a teacher or elder will give your day a useful direction, with success promised across your ordinary efforts. You will feel interested in learning and more confident about putting your attention to good use. Children will do well, adding a happy note to the household. The Moon in Scorpio in your ninth house all day brings learning and guidance into focus, with a journey also part of the day's possibilities. Your mood for study will be strong. A question that deserves thought will feel inviting, and you will enjoy understanding how an idea connects with what you already know. The day carries a broad promise of progress, though ordinary responsibilities will still require time. Your pleasure will come from feeling involved in something worthwhile.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Your bond with your spouse will be pleasant, and the conversation between you will have room for affection. Lovers may spend time together, enjoying the comfort of each other's company. Venus in Virgo, your seventh house, retrograde and debilitated, brings affection and the wish for comfort into partnership, with pleasure-spending also part of the picture. You will want the time together to feel personal, even when the day has other demands. A shared conversation about children doing well will bring warmth into family life. Familiar companionship will have a strong appeal, and you will feel more interested in being present with your partner. Keep one part of the day available for an unhurried exchange.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Students will concentrate fully on their studies and work with confidence. You will be able to stay with the subject long enough to understand it properly, and the satisfaction of learning will encourage further effort. Guidance will help you find a useful approach when a question needs explanation. Jupiter in Leo, your sixth house, moving direct, keeps work and service busy: an extra task or a small dispute will take time, and an elder's guidance will help. Watch the space taken by that additional duty, which can crowd the rest of your schedule. The wider day still promises success in your efforts. A calculated risk at work is favored where you understand the task and can judge what it requires. Give the most demanding assignment a clearly defined place in your day.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Money conversations will be linked with partnership and the wish to enjoy time together. Spending on comfort is likely to appeal, especially when it supports an occasion you can share. You will think about what makes an ordinary day feel pleasant, with the relationship providing much of the reason for the expense. The broader promise of success will make you feel positive about your efforts, though the financial emphasis remains on purposeful choices. A work opportunity involving a measured decision may also occupy your thoughts. You will want to understand what you are taking on before putting resources behind it. Agree on a comfortable amount for shared enjoyment before making the purchase.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Health remains sound, and your mood will be cheerful. The confidence you bring to study will also shape how you approach your daily routine. Busy work and service duties will keep health habits on the agenda, making a familiar rhythm useful. You will feel more settled when there is a clear place for meals and rest alongside your responsibilities. Good news connected with children will add to your sense of well-being at home. A pleasant conversation with your spouse will help the evening feel companionable after a full day. Keep your usual routine intact while making room for the extra task.
Tip for the Day: Give your best study hour to the subject that most rewards concentration.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More