Pisces Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A gentler and calmer pace may help you find your steady balance

Start with your own priorities before the day's invitations and family requests begin to shape your schedule. The Moon in Pisces in your first house begins the day with personal focus and mood in the foreground. Recognizing what you need can be constructive, although you may remain sensitive to other people's responses. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde, marking the middle phase of Sade Sati. Personal responsibility and stamina need realistic limits, so allow time for preparation rather than packing commitments closely together. This is a call for sustainable pacing, not a prediction of failure. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your second house, drawing attention to family expectations, communication, and everyday spending. A gathering may be enjoyable if you avoid feeling obliged to provide every answer or pay for every extra. If shopping plans change, use the opportunity for something genuinely restful. The day need not follow its original outline to feel worthwhile or leave you with a sense of participation.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
You may appreciate reassurance, but try asking for what would actually help rather than hoping your partner notices every change in your mood. A simple agreement about a visit, meal, or family conversation can provide more comfort than a general promise of support. When relatives offer opinions, you and your partner can decide privately which suggestions suit your circumstances. Avoid expecting an immediate response to a sensitive subject in the middle of a gathering. If you are single, enjoy a friendly exchange without turning it into a judgment on your romantic prospects. The evening calls for care with your phrasing. Being direct is useful, while repeating a point too often may leave less room for warmth.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Give an interesting idea enough structure to become useful. Students can choose one chapter and complete a short set of questions before moving to another subject. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted and may favor learning and creative judgment. Use a tutor's suggestion to build a small, complete example rather than expecting inspiration to carry the entire assignment. Results still depend on preparation and follow-through. At work, be clear about which part of a shared task you are handling, particularly if informal conversations make responsibilities sound settled when they are not. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde, making it worthwhile to review confidential notes or complicated paperwork before circulating a summary or requesting approval.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Financial comfort is better assessed through available balances than through several encouraging conversations. Confirm what has actually arrived before allocating money to a purchase or family contribution. A postponed shopping trip may give you time to compare prices without treating the change as a setback. If you are hosting, decide what is enough before adding more food or decorations to the order. Shared financial paperwork deserves a careful reading, especially when a fee or continuing obligation is involved. Keep a record of payments made for others so that a friendly arrangement remains easy to understand later.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Leave some space between social activities and bedtime. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, are retrograde. A late-night screen habit may compete with the simple routine that helps you feel prepared in the morning. Choose a definite time to put devices away rather than waiting until you are exhausted. Take comfortable breaks during close work, adjust the lighting, and avoid remaining in one position for too long. Quiet enjoyment can count as rest without requiring you to withdraw completely from others.
Tip for the Day: Check your available balance before agreeing to an extra family purchase.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More