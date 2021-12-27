Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Be more focused on your health

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is a very promising day to kick-start those new initiatives you have been meaning to for some time now. Whether you want to adopt healthier habits or make better use of your time, now is your chance. Time is opportune too for launching a business or starting a new job. Your forward-thinking mindset is likely to serve you well for the rest of the day. Take your time in planning and once you have done your due diligence, you may go ahead with your plans. Even though the times are very good, take nothing for granted. You will have to be more structured and disciplined in your approach. Avoid trusting people blindly. A retreat off the grid with nothing but a good book and or loved one is definitely in order to relax. Those looking for alternate accommodation may soon find an ideal one.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may be bogged down by financial worries. There can be additional expenditure related to family which may cause some stress. You are advised to be cautious in making new investment decisions. This phase will pass off soon.

Scorpio Family Today

Relationships with your family members may need to be addressed on priority and any differences should be managed effectively today. This will ensure that peace prevails at home. Your generous and charitable nature may get you in the spotlight in a social gathering.

Scorpio Career Today

Now is a good time to launch a creative endeavour as a favourable outcome is foreseen. Efficiency is likely to be your middle name today! A positive outcome can be expected by those who have recently appeared for a job interview.

Scorpio Health Today

By and large, your health is likely to remain fine but fatigue and weakness due to a sedentary lifestyle should not be ignored. Indulgence in yoga and meditation may also prove beneficial. Be more focused on your health restrictions and make sure that you avoid oily and spicy food at all costs.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Married life is likely to remain harmonious and it may not be a bad idea to take stock of pending family matters. You may get set up on exciting dates by friends and even meet a charismatic person in a social event.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

