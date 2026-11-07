Tarot Horoscope Today for November 7, 2026: A fresh beginning may encourage you to step outside your comfort zone today

A heartfelt conversation or romantic gesture could bring happiness. Your creativity and intuition may guide you towards something meaningful. Stay open to emotional opportunities, but let genuine actions speak louder than promises.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Write down a heartfelt wish and spend a moment visualizing it.
Your confidence and enthusiasm may inspire you to pursue an exciting idea. Take initiative, explore new possibilities and avoid making impulsive commitments. Focus your energy where it can create meaningful progress.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Ritual: Write down one bold goal and take the first step towards it.
Patience and emotional resilience may help you handle challenges gracefully. Your quiet confidence can make a stronger impression than forceful reactions. Trust your abilities and remain steady when situations test your determination.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Ritual: Look in the mirror and repeat a positive affirmation about your strength.
Uncertainty may make it difficult to understand a situation clearly. Avoid jumping to conclusions or allowing worries to influence your choices. Give yourself time to process your feelings and verify important information.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes journaling before making an important decision.
Clear thinking and honest communication may help you make an important decision. Set boundaries, trust your judgement and avoid unnecessary emotional complications. Focus on facts rather than assumptions.
Lucky Colour: Ice Blue
Lucky Ritual: Clear your workspace and write down your top priority.
A familiar connection or happy memory could bring emotional comfort. Reconnecting with someone or revisiting an old interest may lift your spirits. Appreciate the past without losing sight of present opportunities.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Pink
Lucky Ritual: Reach out to someone who brings positivity into your life.
Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Rhodochrosite
Self doubt or uncertainty may make a situation appear more restrictive than it really is. Step back, consider alternative solutions and focus on what you can control. A small decision could help restore your confidence.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Ritual: Write down one limiting belief and replace it with a positive, practical thought.
An exhausting chapter may finally be coming to an end. Release old frustrations and avoid revisiting situations that have already taught you valuable lessons. Give yourself permission to recover and begin again.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Discard an old note or unnecessary item to symbolize letting go.
Crystal Combination: Black Tourmaline and Red Jasper
A fresh emotional beginning may bring inspiration, affection or renewed hope. Nurture your relationships and make time for activities that bring you joy. Your intuition may guide you towards meaningful experiences.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet moments near water while setting an intention for emotional renewal.
Crystal Combination: Green Aventurine and Pink Opal
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More