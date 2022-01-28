Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 28: Don’t hoard old complaints

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

People tend to be judgmental, Taurus. People’s perception of how life should and shouldn’t be should not be your concern. Don’t let these preconceived mindsets prevent you from accepting the love and goodness in every individual. Be more open and change your outlook a little. Trust that the divine energy and the vibes you emit. Learn to let go of things you cannot control. Don’t hoard old complaints and grudges. Be ready to confront whatever life throws at you, rise above the occasion. You need not confront every other person raising question over your choices. Time might just be right to use those flier miles. A trek in nature sounds good today. Purchase of property should follow full confidence in the deal and read all documents before going ahead.

Taurus Finance Today

Today looks comfortable in terms of money in your hands. Make all economic decisions based on thorough understanding of the matter at hand. Don’t let emotions cloud your judgement. You may consider making long-term investments once you are comfortable with your routine expenses.

Taurus Family Today

Today everyone needs to be in their own zone. Even a tiny loss of tone may set-off arguments. It is better to let the day pass silently or without any comments for peace. Children may test your patience, handling them tactically and engaging them in fun activity may help.

Taurus Career Today

Your dedication and style of working is paying off, Taurus. Keep on doing the good work. You may consider improving your aptitude. Time is right to ask for bigger projects and more challenging work. Be confident and push your limits.

Taurus Health Today

Some may feel abdominal discomfort which may be mainly due to lack of exercise or consumption of too oily food. There should be no compromise in consumption of healthy food and regular exercise. Making them a part of your routine is pertinent. An old ailment may cause trouble to some of you which should not be ignored.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life looks challenging today. Partners may stay aloof and cold. Is it something you said or did a short while ago? Find out the issue and make amends. People looking for arranged matches may have to wait for some more time to click with the right one.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026