 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts success and recognition | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts success and recognition

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life intact by spending creating hours together.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay focused today

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Your health and wealth will give you a good time.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Your health and wealth will give you a good time.

Keep the love life intact by spending creating hours together. Take a positive approach to the job and you’ll see success. Wealth & health are positive.

Take care while being in love and also ensure you do the best at work. The output will be positive. Your health and wealth will give you a good time.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be accommodative in the love affair. Your partner prefers your presence today and you need to spend more time together. Your love life will get stronger and today is also to decide on whether to take the relationship to the next level. Some females will get the approval of their parents. Be mature in the relationship and this helps in resolving all problems amicably. Married females have a high chance of conceiving today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Have a positive job outlook. Show the willingness to take up new tasks which will help you be in the good book of the management. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Your concepts at the office will have new takers. This will also add value to your profile. Businessmen may have minor troubles with government authorities that need immediate solutions.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Consider multiple options to augment your wealth today. The second part of the day is good to buy a new vehicle or a house. Some Taurus females will renovate the house or even resolve a property dispute. You may also consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business that will bring in good returns in the coming days. Businessmen can confidently consider business expansions. A bank loan will also be provided today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of health. No major health issue will trouble you. But be careful while you drive in the evening hours. Today, some females may complain of headaches, viral fever, and sore throat. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

