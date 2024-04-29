Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts success and recognition

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay focused today Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Your health and wealth will give you a good time.

Keep the love life intact by spending creating hours together. Take a positive approach to the job and you’ll see success. Wealth & health are positive.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take care while being in love and also ensure you do the best at work. The output will be positive. Your health and wealth will give you a good time.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be accommodative in the love affair. Your partner prefers your presence today and you need to spend more time together. Your love life will get stronger and today is also to decide on whether to take the relationship to the next level. Some females will get the approval of their parents. Be mature in the relationship and this helps in resolving all problems amicably. Married females have a high chance of conceiving today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Have a positive job outlook. Show the willingness to take up new tasks which will help you be in the good book of the management. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Your concepts at the office will have new takers. This will also add value to your profile. Businessmen may have minor troubles with government authorities that need immediate solutions.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Consider multiple options to augment your wealth today. The second part of the day is good to buy a new vehicle or a house. Some Taurus females will renovate the house or even resolve a property dispute. You may also consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business that will bring in good returns in the coming days. Businessmen can confidently consider business expansions. A bank loan will also be provided today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of health. No major health issue will trouble you. But be careful while you drive in the evening hours. Today, some females may complain of headaches, viral fever, and sore throat. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)