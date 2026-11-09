Taurus Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: You may want to keep your plans private and wait before sharing them today

A colleague's demand will add to an already busy schedule, but steady effort will settle the work involved. The day will have a demanding rhythm, and your attention will repeatedly return to what remains unfinished. The Moon in Libra in your sixth house all day puts routine duties and competition at the centre of events. You will feel the value of working through a task in a settled order. There is pressure here, but there is also a clear route through it: the work responds to persistence. Your health may feel below its usual level, so enthusiasm and available energy may differ. The strongest opening lies in competitive work, where preparation has a useful purpose and your effort has somewhere definite to go.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will want less emotional noise at home after dealing with the day's demands. Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, brings detachment from domestic fuss and a wish to let a familiar irritation pass. A quieter family setting will appeal, and you will feel less interested in reopening a household discussion simply to have the last word. This withdrawal will be about your own need for peace. Time with a partner will fit more comfortably around simple companionship than an extended debate. You will notice how much of your attention has already gone into work. At home, the prospect of sitting down and allowing the conversation to become less demanding will feel especially welcome.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Those appearing for a competitive examination are set to get through. This is the day's clearest encouraging promise, and it belongs alongside the demand for steady preparation. Students working towards a test will find the competitive side of study especially prominent. In employment, a colleague's requirement will make the schedule feel fuller, yet patient effort will resolve the task. Direct Mars in Cancer, your third house, is debilitated and adds drive to your efforts while shortening your temper in exchanges. You will have the urge to press ahead and make your point quickly. Work involving initiative will hold your attention, although the atmosphere will feel less relaxed than you would prefer. A measured pace will serve the actual task well.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Borrowing today is likely to create difficulty when repayment comes due. The financial picture therefore calls for particular care around taking on an obligation simply to get through an immediate inconvenience. Your one clear warning is to keep your strategy private, avoid fresh borrowing and step away from unnecessary arguments, as opponents may target you. This applies equally to a discussion at work and a money conversation elsewhere. There is little support here for treating another person's interest as proof that a plan is secure. Existing resources will feel more dependable than a new debt. The day favors working with what is already available and keeping financial decisions closely connected to your actual capacity.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
You may feel less well than usual, and a crowded routine could make that more noticeable. The day's work will still ask for concentration, so the difference between determination and physical ease will be apparent. Irritation may rise when another demand arrives before you have had a pause. A quieter stretch between responsibilities will be useful, especially after a tense conversation. There is no need to turn the whole day into a test of endurance. Your well-being will remain an important part of how comfortably you manage the schedule. Keep the evening lighter so that the demands of work have a clear stopping point.
Tip for the Day: Keep your plans private and work through today's demands at a steady pace.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More