Taurus Horoscope Today, October 14, 2026: The cosmos predicts new romances

Other people may have a noticeable influence on your pace today, so begin with clear arrangements rather than assumptions. The Moon remains in Scorpio in your seventh house throughout the day. This supports attentive dealings, although you may be especially sensitive to another person’s tone or response. Saturn’s ongoing transit in Pisces, your eleventh house, favours patient work towards income goals and dependable friendships rather than immediate rewards. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, and Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, remain background influences that can create uneven professional demands and emotional distance at home, making boundaries useful. A partner, colleague or familiar client may offer a practical suggestion worth considering. Listen fully before deciding whether it suits your needs. Leave space between appointments so that one extended conversation does not disrupt the entire schedule. At home, share small responsibilities instead of silently carrying them. The day can feel more settled when cooperation is specific, respectful and free of unnecessary promises from either side.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Warmth may come through practical gestures rather than elaborate plans. Your partner could help with an errand, listen to a work concern or make room for an unhurried conversation. Acknowledge that effort instead of concentrating only on what remains undone. If you are discussing commitment, keep the conversation close to everyday expectations, time together and shared responsibilities.
Those who are single may enjoy a thoughtful exchange, but there is no need to hurry its meaning. Speak respectfully even when preferences differ. With family members, asking a direct but gentle question can prevent misunderstanding. An evening meal without constant phone interruptions may do more for closeness than an expensive outing today.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Collaboration can help you move a task forward, provided the division of work is clear. Before a meeting, decide what you need to ask and what you can reasonably offer. Business owners may have a useful introductory conversation with a prospective associate, but should request details before treating an offer as settled. Students can benefit from explaining a topic to a study partner and then checking each other’s answers.
Keep enough independent revision time so that group discussion does not become a distraction. At work, courteous follow-up may be more effective than repeated reminders. If someone proposes a different method, test it on a small part of the assignment. Practical cooperation is more valuable than agreement for its own sake.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Savings deserve a place in today’s decisions, even if the amount you set aside is modest. Check recurring subscriptions, delivery charges and small purchases that are easy to overlook. If you are sharing an expense, confirm the contribution before booking or paying. A business offer may sound attractive, but the payment schedule and cancellation terms need attention.
Avoid speculative spending based on enthusiasm in a group conversation. You may find better value by repairing or reusing something you already own. Keep generosity within your budget, and do not feel obliged to match another person’s spending.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
A steady routine may help you feel better than alternating between strict rules and indulgence. Choose regular meals, carry water and make room for gentle activity between appointments. If lunch is delayed by a meeting, keep a simple snack available rather than relying on repeated cups of tea.
Notice whether emotional conversations leave you tense, and take a brief pause before the next task. An easy walk with someone you trust can combine movement with companionship. Give yourself enough evening downtime to settle before bed without rushing.
Tip for the Day: Make expectations clear, and appreciate the small ways others support you.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More