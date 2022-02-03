These 5 zodiacs are more likely to go in for a love marriage

In Hinduism, there is a custom to match the horoscope of a bride and groom before getting them married. However, there are many people who do not believe in this ritual, especially those who opt for love marriages. Horoscopes do have a great significance in astrology. One can know a lot about different facets of a person with the help of horoscopes.

Let us find out which are the zodiac signs that tend to have a higher inclination of going in for a love marriage in their horoscope.

Aries

They are known to be one of the most emotional people among all zodiacs and whosoever they love, they completely trust them. They give utmost importance to all their relationships and go all out to maintain the same. Most Aries people often fall in love with their best friend or someone in their group and even get married to them.

Taurus

People who belong to Taurus sun sign are the most hard working and have an immensely strong will power. These people are very particular with their likings and tend to only like very few things. They are stubborn by nature. If they decide to marry their partner only, then nobody can change their decision. They solve their matters by themselves.

Gemini

Geminis attract many people because of their humorous and social nature. They are known to be a bit casual about their work and friends but they choose a partner of their own choice. They are likely to marry the ones who are ready to take their tantrums and for this reason they only marry the person who already knows them.

Sagittarius

People who belong to Sagittarius sun sign are known to be one of the most organised people and lead their life the way they want. They like to marry only according to their own choice. They run away from arranged marriage and select a partner of their own choice. They always stand by their partner at any cost.

Capricorn

People belonging to this zodiac sign exhibit a positive trait of never leaving the person who they love, even during the most challenging times. It is like a dream come true for Capricorns if someone loves and marries them, whom they have already loved since their childhood. They never compromise when it comes to choosing their life partner and this is the reason why most Capricorns go for a love marriage.