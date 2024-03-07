Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts relationship resolution

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for positive options around A happy love life is backed by a productive professional one. Both your finances and health are also positive throughout the day. Look for investment options. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024: Both your finances and health are also positive throughout the day.

Settle relationship issues on a positive note. There will be opportunities at the office to prove the mettle. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Look for the best moments in love. Though minor disagreements may take place today, you will be good to share your emotions. Be a good listener and spend more time together. Surprise the partner with gifts. You may also plan a romantic dinner where you can introduce the lover to the family. Some love affairs will turn into marriage while a few Virgos will rekindle the old love affair by settling the issues with the ex-lover.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will be there. However, it is good to be diplomatic at team meetings. Be sincere and polite at work and express your opinions at team meetings. Ensure the deadlines are realistic and you succeed in handling pressure. You may excel in your studies today and may crack competitive exams with flying colors. Students waiting for admission to a foreign university will receive happy news. Today is good to launch a new project and you may also bring in new concepts which will prove to be successful.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will stop you from making major monetary decisions today. Though you may receive additional income from freelance options, expenses will also be higher today. Be careful when you donate money to charity. A friend or relative will also request financial help which you cannot refuse today. Virgos who are traveling should be careful while making online payments.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may walk for some time or do yoga. Keep a balanced office and personal life. Ensure you skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day. Do not miss the medication and avoid risks in terms of health. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857