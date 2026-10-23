Virgo Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: Practical teamwork can help you find a smoother and more effective path forward

Work with what is in front of you rather than trying to anticipate every possible complication. The day begins with the Moon in Aquarius in your sixth house, supporting routine effort, practical problem-solving, and a measured response to everyday demands. You may feel more settled when your work follows a clear sequence and has an achievable endpoint. Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into Pisces in your seventh house, bringing conversations, cooperation, and other people's preferences into greater focus. Leave room to hear a different approach instead of assuming that the method you used alone must suit everyone. Jupiter in Cancer, your eleventh house, is exalted and can support useful networks and progress toward goals; today, consider whether an existing team's resources can help complete a practical task without assuming financial gains. Someone may contribute equipment, experience, or a workable alternative. Keep requests realistic and acknowledge the help offered. The day is less about defending your position and more about finding an arrangement that allows necessary work to continue without unnecessary friction.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Later in the day, your partner may want a discussion rather than another efficient solution. Listen long enough to discover whether they need help, reassurance, or simply your company. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde and calls for dependable boundaries in partnerships. Today, make a realistic agreement about your availability rather than offering immediate attention you cannot sustain. This can protect warmth rather than restrict it. If a family disagreement begins over a minor detail, resist bringing earlier complaints into the same conversation. Singles may appreciate someone who communicates consistently, but there is no need to assess the entire future based on one exchange. Courtesy and honest limits can comfortably coexist.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
A steady approach is more useful than watching what everyone else is doing. For exam preparation, practise under the relevant conditions, review your errors, and use the results to adjust your study schedule rather than predict the final outcome. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, are retrograde, highlighting the choice between becoming absorbed in daily competition and allowing enough distance to think clearly. Keep confidential work within the appropriate channels without assuming that colleagues are acting against you. Later, a discussion with a client, teacher, or teammate may clarify expectations. Bring a concise account of what you have completed and where a decision is needed. Avoid turning a procedural difference into a personal contest.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Treat borrowing as a calculation, not a quick escape from an uncomfortable conversation about costs. Check the repayment amount, existing commitments, and whether the expense can be reduced or postponed. Mercury in Libra, your second house, supports expressing household figures clearly, especially when different people have different assumptions about affordability. Do not lend or contribute merely to appear agreeable during a discussion. If a shared purchase is worthwhile, agree on each person's portion before paying. Keep receipts together and verify the final total. Small practical checks can prevent confusion without making money the day's main concern.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Give routine care a sensible place in the day without turning your well-being into another competition. A regular lunch, a comfortable work setup, and brief movement breaks may be more helpful than an elaborate new plan. If you feel tired, consider whether you have been concentrating for too long without pausing. Avoid comparing your energy with someone else's apparently effortless schedule. Later, company may be pleasant, but choose an arrangement that leaves enough time to eat and unwind. Keeping one evening commitment modest can make the entire day feel more manageable.
Tip for the Day: Do your part carefully, then invite cooperation without trying to control everything.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More