Virgo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: Clear conversations may help you build a much stronger understanding

Use the earlier hours for conversations that benefit from another person's participation while keeping your expectations realistic. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your seventh house, bringing partnerships, consultations, and everyday dealings into focus, although another person's cooperation remains their choice. Ask direct questions and allow enough time for a considered answer. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your eighth house, marking Chandrashtama, a period for calm pacing and proportionate caution rather than alarm. Keep plans manageable and allow room to reconsider an uncertain detail. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde and makes dependable boundaries in partnerships important. Today, specify how an agreement can be reviewed if circumstances change rather than assuming either person must accept it indefinitely. An official or business conversation may clarify the next step without determining the final result. You can welcome helpful contact while keeping sensitive details private. Clear understanding matters more than an impressive promise, and a little flexibility can make ordinary arrangements easier for everyone involved.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
A relationship or commitment conversation may arise, especially if family members have been discussing introductions or future arrangements. Give the exchange room to remain exploratory. Singles can take time to look beyond a polished first impression, while couples may prefer to discuss one future detail rather than several at once. Ask about everyday habits, time together, and the practical meaning of support. These questions may encourage more understanding than broad assurances. If you meet someone again, notice whether the conversation feels comfortable when neither person is trying particularly hard. Later, choose a gentle topic if either of you feels tired. A relaxed ending may help preserve the warmth of a useful discussion.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
A consultation may help you identify what is missing from a plan, provided you arrive with specific material to discuss. Jupiter in Cancer, your eleventh house, is exalted and may support useful networks and progress toward goals. Today, ask an experienced contact which requirement needs attention before sending an application or business outline. Consider their input alongside the written requirements rather than treating it as an assurance of approval. Students may benefit from completing an answer independently before requesting feedback. For partnership discussions, record the proposed scope and outstanding questions rather than treating friendliness as agreement. An official matter may bring a request for clarification or paperwork. A careful response can support the next step while the wider outcome remains open.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
If family financial assistance is discussed, clarify whether it would be a gift, a loan, or a payment toward a shared expense. Clear wording can help everyone understand the arrangement while it is still being considered. Mercury in Libra, your second house, is retrograde, favoring a review of amounts, account details, and financial messages before sending them. Keep copies of shared paperwork where the appropriate people can find them. Later, give yourself permission to leave a non essential decision open. Build today's spending plan around resources already available, treating any proposed support as a possibility rather than a commitment.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Give your evening a comfortable rhythm. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between everyday duties and restorative quiet. Choose which household task can reasonably wait while you enjoy an unhurried meal. Break up prolonged sitting, keep water accessible, and make room for gentle movement if it feels comfortable. After a demanding conversation, a brief pause may help you settle before starting something else. Aim for familiar, manageable habits rather than trying to perfect your entire routine today.
Tip for the Day: Clarify shared arrangements early, and keep your evening simple and unhurried.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More