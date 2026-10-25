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Virgo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: Clear conversations may help you build a much stronger understanding

Virgo Horoscope Today: Honest discussions and careful planning may clarify shared commitments while helping you protect your time.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 04:06:12 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Use the earlier hours for conversations that benefit from another person's participation while keeping your expectations realistic. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your seventh house, bringing partnerships, consultations, and everyday dealings into focus, although another person's cooperation remains their choice. Ask direct questions and allow enough time for a considered answer. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your eighth house, marking Chandrashtama, a period for calm pacing and proportionate caution rather than alarm. Keep plans manageable and allow room to reconsider an uncertain detail. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde and makes dependable boundaries in partnerships important. Today, specify how an agreement can be reviewed if circumstances change rather than assuming either person must accept it indefinitely. An official or business conversation may clarify the next step without determining the final result. You can welcome helpful contact while keeping sensitive details private. Clear understanding matters more than an impressive promise, and a little flexibility can make ordinary arrangements easier for everyone involved.

Virgo Horoscope
Virgo Horoscope

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

A relationship or commitment conversation may arise, especially if family members have been discussing introductions or future arrangements. Give the exchange room to remain exploratory. Singles can take time to look beyond a polished first impression, while couples may prefer to discuss one future detail rather than several at once. Ask about everyday habits, time together, and the practical meaning of support. These questions may encourage more understanding than broad assurances. If you meet someone again, notice whether the conversation feels comfortable when neither person is trying particularly hard. Later, choose a gentle topic if either of you feels tired. A relaxed ending may help preserve the warmth of a useful discussion.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

A consultation may help you identify what is missing from a plan, provided you arrive with specific material to discuss. Jupiter in Cancer, your eleventh house, is exalted and may support useful networks and progress toward goals. Today, ask an experienced contact which requirement needs attention before sending an application or business outline. Consider their input alongside the written requirements rather than treating it as an assurance of approval. Students may benefit from completing an answer independently before requesting feedback. For partnership discussions, record the proposed scope and outstanding questions rather than treating friendliness as agreement. An official matter may bring a request for clarification or paperwork. A careful response can support the next step while the wider outcome remains open.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

If family financial assistance is discussed, clarify whether it would be a gift, a loan, or a payment toward a shared expense. Clear wording can help everyone understand the arrangement while it is still being considered. Mercury in Libra, your second house, is retrograde, favoring a review of amounts, account details, and financial messages before sending them. Keep copies of shared paperwork where the appropriate people can find them. Later, give yourself permission to leave a non essential decision open. Build today's spending plan around resources already available, treating any proposed support as a possibility rather than a commitment.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Give your evening a comfortable rhythm. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between everyday duties and restorative quiet. Choose which household task can reasonably wait while you enjoy an unhurried meal. Break up prolonged sitting, keep water accessible, and make room for gentle movement if it feels comfortable. After a demanding conversation, a brief pause may help you settle before starting something else. Aim for familiar, manageable habits rather than trying to perfect your entire routine today.

Tip for the Day: Clarify shared arrangements early, and keep your evening simple and unhurried.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

    Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: Clear Conversations May Help You Build A Much Stronger Understanding

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