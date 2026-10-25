Weekly Horoscope Prediction, October 25 to October 31, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions

Aries Weekly Prediction The week opens with respect, friendly conversations and a welcome lift in family spirits. Business owners may receive fresh orders, while employees find that seniors appreciate their reliability. Money can arrive from more than one source, but don’t mistake good fortune for permission to gamble. Midweek brings courage and an urge to try something unusual, perhaps a short journey or a difficult assignment. Your confidence may rise and fall strangely. Keep the study timetable steady and think twice before making a big decision. A sharp exchange with your spouse over travel or spending could spoil an otherwise pleasant evening. From Thursday, progress depends on hard work, follow-up calls and finishing what you've started. Postpone buying a vehicle or costly machinery. By the weekend, siblings, neighbors and old friends bring cheerful company, perhaps even a new friendship over tea. Children may make you proud. Avoid showy spending, outside snacks and hurried driving. Rest your eyes and give your mind some quiet. Weekly horoscope

Taurus Weekly Prediction The first part of the week may feel heavier than it should. Expenses run ahead of income, your energy dips and small disagreements with your spouse or younger sibling can turn bitter. Don't shop to improve your mood or lend money without thinking. Students may find it difficult to settle down, so begin with simple revision rather than worrying about results. Wednesday changes the atmosphere. People respond warmly, your standing improves and a boss or client may finally appreciate your efforts. Business owners could receive orders from different sources. Still, check every figure before making a commitment, because confusion can hide beneath the praise. Thursday brings family cheer, sweeter conversations and better concentration. Friday asks you to control your temper, especially during short trips or discussions at home. Postpone a vehicle purchase. By Saturday, hard work brings steadier progress, and a younger sibling may lend a useful hand. Eat on time, reduce screen strain and keep the weekend budget under control.

Gemini Weekly Prediction The week begins at an ordinary pace, with income and expenses nearly balancing each other. A long journey may be postponed, but a classmate's help, warmer family conversations and an unexpected guest can brighten the early days. Tuesday favors charming speech and careful long-term financial planning. Then the mood changes. Midweek expenses may rise through household demands, travel or careless online shopping, while a disagreement with your spouse or younger sibling can disturb concentration. Don't sign anything important simply because you're tired of discussing it. Students should protect their study hours and avoid office or classroom gossip. By Friday, respect returns. A boss may praise your work, and business owners could hear from fresh customers. There may still be some uncertainty beneath the applause, so read the small print. Saturday brings family warmth, possible income from different sources and greater peace at home. Cancel needless shopping, rest your eyes and choose home food over another tiring outing.

Cancer Weekly Prediction The week starts with relief. Work becomes easier, an old worry loosens and a useful conversation with a senior person can open a door. Your relationship with your father or an elder may improve, though your mother may need attention. Tuesday is especially promising for recognition, business orders and social respect. Enjoy the praise, but don't rush a decision just because others are impressed. Midweek brings more balanced finances, help from classmates or colleagues and perhaps the cancellation of a long journey. Thursday favors clear speech, guests and sensible plans for future savings. A loving message or a quiet conversation can also strengthen romance. Friday is different. Household expenses may climb, a sibling's behavior could irritate you and money talk may strain your marriage. Saturday may feel slow and emotionally heavy. Why force a cheerful face? Keep plans modest, avoid risky spending and hurried travel, and give yourself time to recover. Simple food, early sleep and a little prayer may settle the heart.

Leo Weekly Prediction Fortune gives the week a cheerful opening. Good news from children, family pride and better earnings can lift your confidence, even if the mind keeps circling around small worries. Business owners may feel ready to start something fresh, while a helpful senior or influential contact makes work easier. Watch your tone with your spouse early on. Pride can turn a tiny misunderstanding into a long silence. Midweek brings affection, stronger study habits and comfort through prayer or a temple visit. One elder's health may improve while another still needs care. Thursday puts your work in the public eye, with possible orders and recognition, but don't let praise hurry your judgment. Property discussions may move ahead through family or your spouse, though a house purchase is better postponed. By Friday, income and expenses become more balanced, and a planned journey may change. Saturday suits thoughtful savings and useful investments. Welcome guests warmly, but don't exhaust yourself hosting everyone. Eat properly and rest between errands.

Virgo Weekly Prediction The week may begin with delays, disappointing news and more friction at home than you expected. Keep your temper in check with your spouse, especially over family opinions or routine expenses. Commuting, stairs and machinery demand extra care, and some of you may feel discomfort in the left leg. Don't take financial risks simply to escape a low mood. The clouds begin to move by Wednesday. Money may improve, children or younger relatives can bring happy news and your confidence slowly returns. Thursday brings warmer relationships, prayer or family activity, and a more hopeful mood. Students should use the later part of the week for serious revision, difficult chapters and exam planning. Friday may bring useful contacts, improved working conditions and relief from anxiety. By Saturday, business owners can receive inquiries or orders from different sources, with possible movement in property matters linked to a spouse. Recognition feels good, but read papers carefully before signing. Check on your parents, sleep properly and refuse to let overthinking steal the weekend.

Libra Weekly Prediction The week opens with affection and support from your spouse or someone close to you. Marriage talks may move forward for unmarried natives, while business owners could receive an interesting partnership proposal. Savings also improve if you keep your spending purposeful. Students have a fair chance to make progress, but Tuesday demands proper effort, not last-minute confidence. Midweek brings the difficult patch. An argument over family matters, work or travel can quickly spoil the peace, and a disappointing message may lower your spirits. Be careful while driving and handling equipment. Keep meals fresh and simple, and don't put money into risky speculation. Legal or partnership matters may still move in your favor if you read the documents properly. Friday brings better returns for your work, perhaps more than you expected. Children may also bring encouraging news. By Saturday, luck feels kinder, romance softens and entrepreneurs can consider a new beginning. Discuss roles and money clearly before joining hands. Let calm words finish what a sharp tongue nearly spoiled.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction You begin with confidence, sharper focus and the chance to earn appreciation through work, studies, sport or a social occasion. Business owners may think about travel or reaching new customers. Tuesday asks for secrecy and care. Don't discuss every plan with colleagues, borrow casually or get pulled into an unnecessary argument. A competitor may be listening more closely than you think. Midweek improves the mood through your spouse's support, romance and promising business conversations. Wednesday is useful for building savings, while Thursday may bring marriage talks, movement in legal matters or financial help through in-laws. Children can make you proud with their courage. Still, don't agree to a partnership without checking the terms. Friday and Saturday are less comfortable. Hurdles at work, travel strain and a quick temper can test your patience, especially in marriage. Drive attentively, handle machines carefully and finish essential tasks without starting fresh quarrels. Your strongest move this weekend is knowing when to stay quiet.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction The week begins with a spring in your step. Students may see better concentration and encouraging results, while those in sport or performance can receive praise for their efforts. Family gatherings and a warmer romantic mood add to the cheer. Work moves smoothly at first, and business owners may consider travel, expansion or a new market. Midweek brings confidence and useful proposals, but keep personal plans private and don't let outside opinions disturb your relationship. Your spouse may offer practical support worth hearing. Financial opportunities look tempting, especially where you've studied the numbers, yet this is no time to follow somebody else's risky idea. As the week moves toward Friday, focus on savings and avoid taking unnecessary loans. Health also needs more attention later, particularly food habits, tiredness and overdoing your routine. The weekend may bring fresh business discussions or family decisions that need a cool head. Respect the people standing beside you, eat sensibly and let steady preparation do the talking.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction The opening days bring relief from worry and more comfort through home and family. Your mother or parents may offer practical support, and discussions around property, repairs, a vehicle or household appliances can move forward. A family outing or simple meal together lifts the mood. Watch expenses, though. Useful purchases still need a written budget. Midweek finds you more energetic and confident. Students settle into revision, professionals handle meetings more comfortably and people in sport may gain appreciation. Love also takes a happier turn, perhaps through a relaxed outing or a long conversation with your partner. Business owners can explore a fresh idea, but should look closely at the cost. The later days continue to reward focused work and preparation, including competitive studies. Support from family can make decisions easier, yet don't buy everything on your wish list in one afternoon. By the weekend, you may feel more active and socially involved. Give yourself time to rest, too. A peaceful home is worth more than another hurried purchase.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction The week opens with hard work, mental restlessness and a decision that asks for courage. Earnings are tied closely to effort, so follow up on unfinished tasks rather than hoping somebody else will solve them. Students can make progress once they return to a proper timetable. Early fatigue or irritation may tempt you to rush, shop unnecessarily or eat carelessly. Don't. Around midweek, your mood begins to lift. A younger sibling, old friend or neighbor may offer help, while family gatherings bring welcome laughter. Your mother's support becomes especially comforting, and talks about a vehicle, property or useful household purchase may arise. Keep savings in mind as home expenses increase. In the latter half, work confidence improves and those in service may find their efforts noticed. Social contact also grows, with a chance of making a new friend. By Friday and Saturday, energy returns and sport or physical activity may go well. Enjoy the livelier atmosphere, but drive carefully, choose home food and don't let convenience spending eat into your savings.

Pisces Weekly Prediction The week begins with courage and a sudden wish to tackle something you've been putting off. Short journeys and busy errands are possible, but money looks average and a sharp reply to your spouse could spoil the mood. Postpone a vehicle purchase and take care while driving. From Tuesday through Thursday, hard work becomes the main story. You may feel restless, even lazy at moments, yet a bold decision can pay off when followed by steady effort. Students should break revision into manageable sessions. Help from a younger sibling, classmate or colleague may arrive at the right time. Children can bring encouraging news, and an old friend or a new neighborly connection brings cheer. By Friday, family support strengthens and savings deserve more attention. Your mother may be especially helpful. Saturday brings the possibility of home purchases, property discussions or spending on useful appliances, along with social visits and domestic warmth. Budget before paying, avoid careless outside food and let a quieter weekend restore your energy.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)