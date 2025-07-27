Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 26-August 2, 2025: Astro tips for running your business smoothly

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are no stranger to hiccups. HT Image

Prefer open communication in the love affair. Continue your discipline at work that will bring positive results. Wealth issues stop blind investments this week.

You’ll see success in your professional life. Settle the love issues through open communication. Wealth issues exist but health is positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

You need to spend more time with the lover and this will give opportunities to resolve the existing issues. Avoid harsh words in the love affair and consider giving value to the suggestions of the partner which will also strengthen the bonding. Those who are new to the love affair may require pampering the lover. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of seniors. Single natives will meet someone special in the second part of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

There will be issues at the workplace and you need to be careful during the conversations with coworkers or seniors. A concept or idea will be rejected this week which will impact the morale. However, do not give u and instead strive to bring positive results. Some Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time. Those who are considering business expansions can go ahead with the plan as the results will be positive.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will impact the free flow of money in the first part of the week. You may not be able to spend as per your preferences. However, the routine life will be unaffected. You can also expect legal issues which also would need high spending. You may also buy a house or vehicle in the first part of the week. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. Your ailments will be down when you keep control over mental agonies. You should also cut down the intake of sugar and fat. There can also be infections associated with eyes, ears, and bones but nothing will be serious. Some children will have oral health issues while viral fever, sore throat, and cough-related issues will also be common this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

