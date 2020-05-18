e-paper
Covid-19: Prohibitory orders extended till May 19 in Bengaluru

According to the guidelines all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA will remain prohibited.

bengaluru Updated: May 18, 2020 10:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Bengaluru city is classified under the red zone.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Monday extended the prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) till May 19 in the city in order to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Bengaluru city is classified under the red zone.

According to the guidelines all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA will remain prohibited.

“All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA, Metro Rail services, all school, colleges, educational institutes will remain prohibited,” the order read.

The order further stated that the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

The Central government on May 17 extended the ongoing Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from today.

